Puratos Opens UHT Bakery Glaze Facility in New Jersey

Puratos USA has opened an ultra-high temperature (UHT) facility in Pennsauken, New Jersey dedicated to bakery glaze production.

The new plant joins Puratos’ global network of glaze plants, bringing manufacturing technology closer to U.S. customers. Sunset Glaze is a plant-based, allergen-free alternative to egg wash that delivers a golden finish. Thanks to the use of UHT technology, the glaze is shelf-stable.

By eliminating the need for eggs, Sunset Glaze supports manufacturers in their transition to cage-free operations, helping them meet evolving consumer expectations and corporate sustainability goals. It also reduces food safety risks and cuts CO2 emissions.

“Glaze is a powerful driver of category growth, especially in today’s competitive bakery landscape,” says Andrew Brimacombe, president of Puratos US and incoming President of Puratos North America. “By producing locally, we’re helping our customers respond faster to market demands, reduce supply chain

Risk and unlock premiumization opportunities.”

During an Oct. 27 ribbon-cutting event, guests enjoyed guided tours of the glaze facility, live demonstrations of advanced bakery automation, product tastings and interactive sessions showcasing the collaborative innovation process. The event also included a tour of the Puratos Industrial Pilot Bakery Powered by AMF, which opened earlier this year to support rapid prototyping and product development for industrial bakers.