Chomps Partners with Landmark Snacks on Nebraska Manufacturing Plant

Chomps is opening a manufacturing facility in Beatrice, Nebraska.

The new facility, developed in collaboration with Landmark Snacks, a trusted co-manufacturing partner, is projected to boost Chomps’ annual production capacity by 15%. The 160,000-sq.-ft. plant – Chomps’ second dedicated manufacturing facility – is slated to open in the second quarter of 2027.

"The explosive growth we’ve experienced makes increasing our capacity not just a goal, but an essential step to meet the continuous, high demand for Chomps," says Rashid Ali, Chomps co-founder and CEO. "This facility is a major strategic move that will allow us to scale with intention, supporting both sustained momentum and future innovation.”

Chomps says the plant’s location was strategically chosen to enhance distribution efficiency. It also benefits from the area's skilled labor force and its adjacency to another Landmark facility, allowing for shared best practices and leadership support.

"Since we started production with Chomps, our company has been focused on a mutual goal: delivering high-quality snacks to consumers,” says Chad Lottman, owner of Landmark Snacks. “This new greenfield project is a continuation of that successful partnership. We are excited to break ground on a facility that will be custom-built to Chomps’ rigorous specifications and to create significant new job opportunities in Beatrice."

Landmark Snacks, a family-owned business founded in 2015, is partnering with First National Bank of Omaha and Heritage Bank to secure financing for the project. The facility is expected to create 150 new jobs for the community and will prioritize work with local contractors, further demonstrating both companies' commitment to American manufacturing and investing in small-town economies.

"We are incredibly excited about the additional capacity this facility will bring to support our future growth," says Jason Dols, senior VP of operations at Chomps. "The confidence we have in Landmark's strong execution in food safety, quality assurance, and responsiveness made them the clear partner to help us build a world-class facility from the ground up."