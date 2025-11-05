Food Plant Openings and Expansions October 2025

EIC Alyse Thompson-Richards recaps some recent plant openings, expansions and investments in the food and beverage industry, including Red Bull’s recent groundbreaking, another Anheuser-Busch brewery investment, Kerry’s coffee roasting and extraction facility, PS Seasoning and Pro Smoker’s new HQ, Lifeway Foods’ kefir plant expansion and Don Pancho’s new tortilla facility.

Facility operations are expected to begin in 2028 with maximized filling capacity expected by 2031, producing up to three billion cans annually.

This investment is part of Anheuser-Busch’s ongoing Brewing Futures initiative, through which the company is investing more than $300 million in its U.S. facilities to create and sustain U.S. manufacturing jobs.

Kerry will create at least 61 full-time jobs over the next three years in the Lehigh Valley.

The companies will consolidate key operations, including their corporate offices, manufacturing operations and distribution center, into a nearly 200,000-sq.-ft. campus.

Lifeway currently utilizes almost 100 million pounds of Wisconsin milk annually to culture into kefir.

The new facility, designed to support Don Pancho’s needs for at least the next two decades, allows the company to increase its production capacity.