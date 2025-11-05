Plant Openings

Food Plant Openings and Expansions October 2025

By Alyse Thompson-Richards, Editor in Chief
November 5, 2025

EIC Alyse Thompson-Richards recaps some recent plant openings, expansions and investments in the food and beverage industry, including Red Bull’s recent groundbreaking, another Anheuser-Busch brewery investment, Kerry’s coffee roasting and extraction facility, PS Seasoning and Pro Smoker’s new HQ, Lifeway Foods’ kefir plant expansion and Don Pancho’s new tortilla facility.

Red Bull Breaks Ground on Integrated Facility with Rauch, Ball Corporation

Facility operations are expected to begin in 2028 with maximized filling capacity expected by 2031, producing up to three billion cans annually.

Anheuser-Busch Invests $7.4M in LA Brewery

This investment is part of Anheuser-Busch’s ongoing Brewing Futures initiative, through which the company is investing more than $300 million in its U.S. facilities to create and sustain U.S. manufacturing jobs.

Kerry to Establish Coffee Roasting and Extraction Facility in Pennsylvania

Kerry will create at least 61 full-time jobs over the next three years in the Lehigh Valley.

PS Seasoning, Pro Smoker to Build New HQ in Wisconsin

The companies will consolidate key operations, including their corporate offices, manufacturing operations and distribution center, into a nearly 200,000-sq.-ft. campus.

Lifeway Foods to Double Capacity at Wisconsin Kefir Plant

Lifeway currently utilizes almost 100 million pounds of Wisconsin milk annually to culture into kefir.

Don Pancho Opens New Tortilla Facility in Oregon

The new facility, designed to support Don Pancho’s needs for at least the next two decades, allows the company to increase its production capacity.

KEYWORDS: beverage manufacturing dairy processing plant construction plant design

Alyse thompson richards
Alyse Thompson-Richards has held many positions with BNP Media, first serving as an intern at Candy Industry in summer 2012. She joined Candy Industry's staff full time as associate editor in August 2016 after a few years at newspapers in West-Central Illinois. Alyse has since served on Cannabis Products Insider and joined FOOD ENGINEERING in 2024. She has bachelor’s degrees in journalism and Spanish from Western Illinois University. Image courtesy of Thompson-Richards

