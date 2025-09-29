Don Pancho Opens New Tortilla Facility in Oregon

Don Pancho, a Reser’s Fine Foods brand, has opened a 300,000-sq.-ft. tortilla plant in Salem, Oregon.

The company opened its doors in Salem in 1979 with a building of roughly 1,500 sq. ft. The new facility, designed to support Don Pancho’s needs for at least the next two decades, allows the company to increase its production capacity.

“Don Pancho has always stood for tradition, flavor and family,” says Reser’s Fine Foods CEO Mark Reser. “This new facility will allow us to carry those values forward on a greater scale, while continuing to deliver the excellence our customers expect. We're also proud of the impact this investment will have locally. Over the years, this facility will create more jobs and provide more opportunities for our regional suppliers. We're grateful to the City of Salem and our partners for their support throughout this process. This facility represents more than an expansion — it's a foundation for what's next for us in this exciting and growing specialty Mexican food category.”

The new facility features energy-efficient LED lighting, a new HVAC control system and a more modern refrigeration system.

Don Pancho produces tortillas for retailers and restaurants in a range of sizes, textures and applications: flour, corn, gorditas, Golden Blend, Estilo Norteño, Piadina Style flavored wraps, whole wheat and more. The brand also produces tortilla chips in a variety of styles and flavors.