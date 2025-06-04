Food Plant Openings and Expansions May 2025

EIC Alyse Thompson-Richards recaps some recent plant openings, expansions and closures in the food and beverage industry, including Chobani’s new factory, Post Holdings’ cereal facility closures, Milo’s Tea Company’s new production plant, Dr. Schär’s expansion and MANE’s new flavor factory.

When completed, the plant will have 28 production lines and be able to produce over 1 billion pounds of dairy products per year.

The company says closing these facilities reflects its need to reduce capacity in its cereal production network.

The facility will employ over 200 associates when fully ramped.

The expansion includes enhancements to the bakery facility, which are aimed at improving product consistency, efficiency and baking excellence.

The plant is an expansion of MANE’s Woodlawn campus, increasing the company’s manufacturing capacity and ensuring a supply of liquid flavors for various markets, including beverages, dairy, functional nutrition, pharmaceuticals, bakery and confectionery.

Lineage, Inc. plans to expand its U.S. cold-storage network via a series of acquisitions, greenfield developments and enhanced automation implementation.