Food Plant Openings and Expansions May 2025
EIC Alyse Thompson-Richards recaps some recent plant openings, expansions and closures in the food and beverage industry, including Chobani’s new factory, Post Holdings’ cereal facility closures, Milo’s Tea Company’s new production plant, Dr. Schär’s expansion and MANE’s new flavor factory.
Chobani to Build $1.2B Manufacturing Facility in New York
When completed, the plant will have 28 production lines and be able to produce over 1 billion pounds of dairy products per year.
Post Holdings to Close Two Cereal Manufacturing Facilities
The company says closing these facilities reflects its need to reduce capacity in its cereal production network.
Milo’s Tea Company Opens Facility in South Carolina
The facility will employ over 200 associates when fully ramped.
Dr. Schär Plans $28 Million Expansion in New Jersey
The expansion includes enhancements to the bakery facility, which are aimed at improving product consistency, efficiency and baking excellence.
MANE Opens New Manufacturing Facility in Ohio
The plant is an expansion of MANE’s Woodlawn campus, increasing the company’s manufacturing capacity and ensuring a supply of liquid flavors for various markets, including beverages, dairy, functional nutrition, pharmaceuticals, bakery and confectionery.
Lineage Plans to Expand U.S. Cold-Storage Network with Tyson Foods
Lineage, Inc. plans to expand its U.S. cold-storage network via a series of acquisitions, greenfield developments and enhanced automation implementation.
