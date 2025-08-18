Plant Openings

Food Plant Openings and Expansions July 2025

By Alyse Thompson-Richards, Editor in Chief
August 18, 2025

EIC Alyse Thompson-Richards recaps some recent plant openings and expansions in the food and beverage industry, including Cayuga Milk Ingredients’ expansion, Grillo’s Pickles Indiana plant, Morinaga’s N.C. facility, Kervan’s Pennsylvania confectionery plant and Heineken’s global R&D center.

Cayuga Milk Ingredients Unveils $270M Expansion of New York Facility

CMI supported over 350 construction-related jobs during the development of the plant and expects to add an additional 150 jobs once the facility opens in the fall.

Grillo’s Pickles to Build $54M Factory in Indiana

Grillo’s Pickles is investing $54 million to construct and outfit a 155,000-sq.-ft. food manufacturing facility and will employ up to 150 people.

Gray and Morinaga Top Out New Manufacturing Facility

Once complete, the 130,000-sq.-ft. facility will support Morinaga’s U.S. presence and increase production of HI-CHEW.

Kervan to Invest $20M in Pennsylvania Manufacturing Facility

The company will consolidate operations and add manufacturing at a 90,000-sq.-ft. building that is under construction in Pennsylvania’s Lower Nazareth and Bethlehem townships, which is expected to be open next year.

MANE Opens New Manufacturing Facility in Ohio

The plant is an expansion of MANE’s Woodlawn campus, increasing the company’s manufacturing capacity and ensuring a supply of liquid flavors for various markets, including beverages, dairy, functional nutrition, pharmaceuticals, bakery and confectionery.

Heineken Opens Global R&D Center in Netherlands

The center is home to cross-disciplinary collaboration between Heineken’s international R&D teams, universities and suppliers, driving improvements in sustainable brewing and fermentation science.

For more on these projects and others, subscribe to Food Plant Update, our monthly eNewsletter highlighting all the plant construction in the food and beverage industry.

KEYWORDS: grand opening investments new facility plant expansion

Alyse thompson richards
Alyse Thompson-Richards has held many positions with BNP Media, first serving as an intern at Candy Industry in summer 2012. She joined Candy Industry's staff full time as associate editor in August 2016 after a few years at newspapers in West-Central Illinois. Alyse has since served on Cannabis Products Insider and joined FOOD ENGINEERING in 2024. She has bachelor’s degrees in journalism and Spanish from Western Illinois University. Image courtesy of Thompson-Richards

