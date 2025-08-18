Food Plant Openings and Expansions July 2025

EIC Alyse Thompson-Richards recaps some recent plant openings and expansions in the food and beverage industry, including Cayuga Milk Ingredients’ expansion, Grillo’s Pickles Indiana plant, Morinaga’s N.C. facility, Kervan’s Pennsylvania confectionery plant and Heineken’s global R&D center.

CMI supported over 350 construction-related jobs during the development of the plant and expects to add an additional 150 jobs once the facility opens in the fall.

Grillo’s Pickles is investing $54 million to construct and outfit a 155,000-sq.-ft. food manufacturing facility and will employ up to 150 people.

Once complete, the 130,000-sq.-ft. facility will support Morinaga’s U.S. presence and increase production of HI-CHEW.

The company will consolidate operations and add manufacturing at a 90,000-sq.-ft. building that is under construction in Pennsylvania’s Lower Nazareth and Bethlehem townships, which is expected to be open next year.

The plant is an expansion of MANE’s Woodlawn campus, increasing the company’s manufacturing capacity and ensuring a supply of liquid flavors for various markets, including beverages, dairy, functional nutrition, pharmaceuticals, bakery and confectionery.

The center is home to cross-disciplinary collaboration between Heineken’s international R&D teams, universities and suppliers, driving improvements in sustainable brewing and fermentation science.