Food Plant Openings and Expansions July 2025
EIC Alyse Thompson-Richards recaps some recent plant openings and expansions in the food and beverage industry, including Cayuga Milk Ingredients’ expansion, Grillo’s Pickles Indiana plant, Morinaga’s N.C. facility, Kervan’s Pennsylvania confectionery plant and Heineken’s global R&D center.
Cayuga Milk Ingredients Unveils $270M Expansion of New York Facility
CMI supported over 350 construction-related jobs during the development of the plant and expects to add an additional 150 jobs once the facility opens in the fall.
Grillo’s Pickles to Build $54M Factory in Indiana
Grillo’s Pickles is investing $54 million to construct and outfit a 155,000-sq.-ft. food manufacturing facility and will employ up to 150 people.
Gray and Morinaga Top Out New Manufacturing Facility
Once complete, the 130,000-sq.-ft. facility will support Morinaga’s U.S. presence and increase production of HI-CHEW.
Kervan to Invest $20M in Pennsylvania Manufacturing Facility
The company will consolidate operations and add manufacturing at a 90,000-sq.-ft. building that is under construction in Pennsylvania’s Lower Nazareth and Bethlehem townships, which is expected to be open next year.
MANE Opens New Manufacturing Facility in Ohio
The plant is an expansion of MANE’s Woodlawn campus, increasing the company’s manufacturing capacity and ensuring a supply of liquid flavors for various markets, including beverages, dairy, functional nutrition, pharmaceuticals, bakery and confectionery.
Heineken Opens Global R&D Center in Netherlands
The center is home to cross-disciplinary collaboration between Heineken’s international R&D teams, universities and suppliers, driving improvements in sustainable brewing and fermentation science.
For more on these projects and others, subscribe to Food Plant Update, our monthly eNewsletter highlighting all the plant construction in the food and beverage industry.
Looking for a reprint of this article?
From high-res PDFs to custom plaques, order your copy today!