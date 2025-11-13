Barry Callebaut Opens $104M Chocolate Plant in Canada

Chocolate and cocoa products manufacturer Barry Callebaut has opened its third manufacturing facility in Canada.

Built in one of Ontario’s fastest-growing food manufacturing regions, the facility is equipped with advanced production lines focused on liquid molding, liquid chocolate and industrial molding across a range of applications, supporting customers with greater flexibility and capacity.

As the company’s first new factory in North America since 2008, and its largest capital investment in the region to date, this expansion further strengthens Barry Callebaut’s presence in Canada, adding to its existing operations in Chatham, Ontario, and St. Hyacinthe, Quebec. The new chocolate factory in Brantford marks a significant milestone in Barry Callebaut’s growth journey across North America. Representing an investment of $104 million, the facility underscores the company’s confidence in the region’s chocolate market and its commitment to advancing local manufacturing and customer proximity.

"Brantford is more than a new facility, it’s a hub for innovation, service and excellence in everything we create,” says Natasha Chen, president, North America at Barry Callebaut. “This plant will allow us to work even more closely with our customers, delivering the chocolate solutions they need while strengthening our presence in Canada and the entire region. We’re excited to grow alongside this community and invest in the talent and innovation that make our business thrive.”

The official ribbon-cutting ceremony welcomed customers, guests and local partners to the Brantford facility. The event provided an opportunity for attendees to tour the plant and see firsthand the capabilities that will support customers across Canada and beyond.

“We’re proud to open our doors here in Brantford and become part of this community,” says Zeljko Andrasic, plant manager, Brantford at Barry Callebaut. “This facility is more than just a factory; it’s a place where local talent, innovation and collaboration come together to create the exceptional chocolate our customers love. Beyond building a facility, we’re building a culture, one that values safety, quality, and above all, the people who make it all possible. We’re excited to grow with Brantford, support local jobs, and contribute to the region’s thriving food manufacturing landscape.”