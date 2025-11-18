Barry Callebaut Partners with NotCo to Explore AI-Driven Chocolate Recipe Development

Barry Callebaut and NotCo AI have entered into an agreement to explore implementing artificial intelligence in chocolate recipe development.

This partnership merges Barry Callebaut’s century-long chocolate expertise with NotCo’s AI capabilities, aiming to accelerate innovation and deliver faster, more tailored customer experiences. By exploring new frontiers in taste, texture and sustainability, the collaboration aims for richer, more chocolatey solutions to meet evolving consumer expectations. Together, the companies are exploring to build a new framework for chocolate innovation.

“This agreement marks an exciting step forward for Barry Callebaut and for our customers,” says Peter Feld, CEO of Barry Callebaut. “It reflects our commitment to creating the best customer experience by boosting innovation and speed to market. By combining our deep chocolate expertise and global reach with NotCo’s advanced AI capabilities, we’re aiming to unlock speed for breakthrough recipe solutions – from health-forward formulations to functional ingredients and Nutri-Score-friendly options. With the pace of change across the industry and the cocoa market, our customers’ needs are evolving rapidly. This collaboration enables us to test how AI can enhance process efficiency and scale our innovation efforts to meet future demands and allows us to accelerate our ways of working to deliver the best possible customer experience.”

The initiative forms part of Barry Callebaut’s multi-year digitalization agenda, where Barry Callebaut is entering into the AI era and reinforcing the company’s commitment to deliver innovation.

Climate pressure, ingredient shortages and rising cocoa costs have forced the chocolate industry to reformulate products and deploy substantial R&D budgets to address supply chain disruptions. By combining Barry Callebaut’s category expertise with NotCo AI’s technology, both companies are proactively building a resilient future for chocolate innovation that maintains taste and quality regardless of volatile agricultural conditions.

NotCo AI’s platform has powered hundreds of successful product launches for some of the world’s largest food and beverage companies.

“Our high-fidelity data corpus collected for the past 10 years has become the most fundamental value proposition for the next generation of CPG and ingredient companies of the future,” says Matias Muchnick, co-founder and CEO of NotCo AI. “By integrating Barry Callebaut’s unparalleled chocolate knowledge with our general-purpose approach platform, we're creating a personalized and unique innovation engine that will set a new standard for the entire industry.”