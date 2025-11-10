Lassonde Builds Beverage Plant in New Jersey

Lassonde Industries Inc. will invest approximately $200 million over a two-year period to construct a beverage manufacturing facility in New Jersey, adjacent to the company’s existing plant.

Once built, the facility, extending across approximately 200,000 sq. ft., will replace the existing plant. Lassonde says the new facility will fortify its competitive position in the U.S. northeast market by improving operating efficiency and delivering incremental volume at lower costs through a more efficient production flow, improved yields and better logistics. The investment is expected to be accretive with an internal rate of return that exceeds the company’s cost of capital.

Construction began in early 2025 and existing production activities will be progressively transferred beginning in 2026. The transition is expected to be completed in 2027, reaching a full run-rate by the end of that year.

“Lassonde is proud to launch an important investment program to strengthen its position as one of the leading North American fruit juice and drink manufacturers,” says Lassonde Industries CEO Vince Timpano. “Since entering the U.S. market, we have methodically expanded our footprint and our initiatives will support further expansion of both our private label and branded beverage activities, while improving our profitability. Over the longer term, this investment program will offer the potential to add further production capacity and new capabilities to meet market opportunities.”

Following the recent $53 million investment to expand its single-serve capabilities in North Carolina, Lassonde also plans to invest an additional $20 million at this facility to fortify its role as a strategic production hub. This supplementary investment consists in bringing in-house certain owned production assets currently deployed at a co-packer facility. This in-sourcing, expected to be complete in 2025, will allow the company to enhance network efficiency and reliability.

“Investments will drive efficiency enhancements across our U.S. operations, while providing flexibility and added capabilities to meet future growth in demand,” Timpano says. “Our U.S. volume build-back plan is progressing as anticipated, and this new facility will offer more capacity over the longer term to better serve our customers and support our momentum. Through Project Eagle, which identified and addressed key issues impacting the U.S. beverage supply chain and manufacturing performance, and the commissioning of a new single-serve line in North Carolina, our teams have proven their ability to execute large and complex projects, and we are confident in their ability to deliver this significant one on time and on budget.”