Constellation Cold Logistics, a European cold storage and logistics provider, has entered into an agreement to acquire Agri-Norcold A/S.

The transaction marks Constellation's first entry into the Danish market, strengthening its European footprint and service offering in the Nordic region.

Agri-Norcold, headquartered in Aalborg, Denmark, was established in 1964. Agri-Norcold owns and operates 10 facilities positioned near major food production hubs, import/export points and major cities, ensuring efficient transportation and logistics flows. Its network across Denmark boasts a total of 865,756 cubic meters of frozen storage, or 266,000 pallet spaces, in addition to major freezing and packing infrastructure. Since 2012, Agri-Norcold has been jointly owned by TA-Logistics and Danish Crown.

"The addition of Agri-Norcold to our network opens up strategic opportunities in Denmark and strengthens Constellation's leading position in the Nordics, where we already enjoy strong partnerships and growth opportunities with our customers in Norway and Sweden,” says Constellation CEO Carlos Rodriguez. "Agri-Norcold's long standing relationship with Danish Crown and several other meat, dairy, seafood and packaged food producers positions the company well for future growth. Denmark is one of the largest net exporters of food products in Europe, and this transaction will allow us to continue to grow with new customers, as well as many others that we already serve across the Constellation network."

Agri-Norcold Managing Director Jan Nielsen adds: "I would like to congratulate our employees for the great company that they have built over the years. They should take great pride in what we have achieved together, and they can look forward to greater opportunity and growth as part of the wider Constellation network. I would also like to thank our customers for the trust they place in us every day, I am excited to be able now to provide them with solutions across Europe, and to extend our services in Denmark to existing Constellation customers. Constellation and Agri-Norcold share common values and I truly believe that we can achieve great things together."

Constellation has approximately 700,000 pallet positions of temperature-controlled capacity and a presence across seven European countries, excluding the Agri-Norcold acquisition.