ECI Software Solutions, a global provider of cloud-based business management software and services, has acquired ProfitKey International LLC, an ERP platform for discrete manufacturers.

The strategic acquisition enhances ECI’s robust manufacturing software portfolio and further solidifies its commitment to supporting businesses within the industry. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

“We’re excited to welcome ProfitKey and its impressive customers to the ECI family,” says Trevor Gruenewald, CEO of ECI Software Solutions. “The world-class ProfitKey ERP and the expertise of the team have greatly impressed us. By joining together, we can continue to invest in the success of manufacturing businesses and their evolving industry needs. Our goal is to provide even greater value to manufacturing businesses and ensure a bright future for all our customers.”

For over 25 years, ECI Software Solutions has been delivering industry-specific software solutions designed to help small- to medium-sized businesses worldwide manage their operations efficiently and grow profitably.

“I am very excited about this news and the great value it will provide to all the ProfitKey stakeholders,” says ProfitKey CEO Kevin O’Keefe. “Our investors are receiving a fair return on their capital while our customers are benefiting from the additional resources that ECI brings to their long-term success. ProfitKey's employees will realize greater opportunities for career and personal growth by joining a larger, global organization like ECI.”

ProfitKey's team will join ECI’s manufacturing division, the company’s largest business unit. The software, support and processes that their customers have come to know and trust will remain the same to ensure a smooth transition.