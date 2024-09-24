Entrepreneur John Paul DeJoria, founder of Patrón Tequila and Paul Mitchell hair care, has purchased Waterloo Gin, the first gin brand distilled in Texas.

Developed by Treaty Oak Distilling in Dripping Springs, Texas, Waterloo Gin was launched in 2009 and named after Austin's original name – Waterloo – before the city was rechristened in the 1830s for Texas pioneer Stephen F. Austin.

Waterloo Gin is known for its craftsmanship and unique flavor profile that blends fruits and botanicals capturing Texas Hill Country. The brand's flagship Waterloo No. 9 Gin (94 proof) is crafted in the New American style, distilled with nine local botanicals including lavender, grapefruit and pecan. The other expression in the Waterloo portfolio, Waterloo Antique Gin (also 94 proof), spends two years in first-use medium char American white oak barrels, matured under the hot Texas sun to develop rich wood flavors that complement the herbal notes of the base Waterloo No. 9. Both Waterloo Gins are naturally 100% gluten, carb and additive free.

"Waterloo is an extraordinarily high-quality, innovative and world-class spirit, a gin I'm certain that people will enjoy," says DeJoria, who founded Patrón Tequila in 1989 and built it into a $5.1 billion business when it was sold to Bacardi in 2018. "I'm very honored for the opportunity to help grow this incredible brand and share Waterloo Gin with more bartenders, retailer and consumers all across the country."

The company will be led by CEO Justin Meigs, who was previously an original member of the Empress Gin executive team that launched and grew the brand to over 260,000 annual case sales in prior years, prior to the company's exit in 2022.

"I'm incredibly excited about this new chapter for the Waterloo brand, now in the capable hands of John Paul DeJoria and his talented team of spirits industry veterans," says Daniel Barnes, the founder of Waterloo Gin at Treaty Oak. "Their deep industry experience and passion for cultivating and growing brands gives me great confidence that Waterloo Gin will continue to flourish and reach new consumers everywhere."

Though the recipe, production process and brand name for Waterloo Gin will not change, the brand packaging and imagery will undergo a refresh, with expanded national distribution, early next year. Currently, Waterloo Gin is available through Republic National Distributing Company (RNDC) in Texas and Breakthru Beverage in Florida.