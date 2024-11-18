Refresco has closed its acquisition of Frías Nutrición, manufacturer of plant-based drinks in Spain.

This transaction, first announced on July 22, strengthens Refresco’s position in the growing plant-based beverage category.

Frías, located in Burgos, Spain, employs approximately 250 people and specializes in producing private label plant-based drinks, including almond, rice, hazelnut and soy options for key retailers in Spain and beyond. This acquisition complements Refresco’s existing operations in Spain and expands its capabilities in the plant-based drinks sector.

“As part of our proven buy and build strategy, we are looking to expand our capabilities in existing and adjacent beverage categories,” says Refresco CEO Hans Roelofs. “The acquisition of Frías not only enhances our footprint in the plant-based drinks market, but it also allows us to better serve our European customers and accelerates our product innovation capabilities. We are excited to welcome the talented Frías team and are dedicated to a seamless integration process that will drive mutual growth.”