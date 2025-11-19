Hershey Completes Acquisition of LesserEvil

The Hershey Company has closed its acquisition of organic snack maker LesserEvil.

Hershey says this acquisition expands the variety of snacking choices it can offer consumers, adding a high-growth brand that complements the company's existing portfolio and brings additional manufacturing capacity.

"The addition of LesserEvil expands our portfolio of loved brands to meet growing consumer needs and occasions," says Kirk Tanner, president and CEO, The Hershey Company. "Through strategic investments and product innovation, we're delivering more of what consumers want in their lives — from better-for-you options to indulgent treats. Building on our 130-year legacy, we're charting the next generation of growth to lead the future of snacking."

LesserEvil is a cross-category snack brand known for its use of organic ingredients and bold flavors. Its product line includes organic popcorn and puffs crafted with unrefined, extra virgin oils. Its snacks are categorized as USDA Organic and non-GMO and are produced without artificial dyes and preservatives.

LesserEvil complements Hershey's confection brands such as Hershey's, Reese's and Jolly Ranchers, as well as its growing salty snack brands, including SkinnyPop, Dot'sHomestyle Pretzels and Pirate's Booty. Specifically, the growing salty portfolio showcases the company's strategic discipline in selecting investments that offer newness and generate excitement in categories with untapped potential. In 2024, the salty portfolio grew 1.5 times faster than the previous three years.

The LesserEvil leadership team will remain with the company to continue to drive its innovative commercial model, speed-to-market capabilities and manufacturing operations. The acquisition will also prioritize the continued production of LesserEvil products.

"At LesserEvil, our mission has always been to create delicious, organic snacks that inspire mindful snacking," says LesserEvil CEO Charles Cortistine. "We're excited to join Hershey, a company aligned with our values and our commitment to quality and community. This partnership will empower us to grow our vibrant culture, expand our reach to new consumers, and make an even greater impact together."