The Middleby Corporation has acquired Gorreri Food Processing Technology, based outside Parma, Italy.

Gorreri manufactures equipment for the baked goods industry, including cakes, pies, muffins, tarts and other desert line solutions. The company operates in a 50,000-sq.-ft. facility, which was recently expanded to accommodate growth. Gorreri has revenues of $20 million annually.

“Gorreri is a highly respected brand recognized worldwide for premium-quality advanced industrial and semi-industrial baked goods solutions,” says Middleby CEO Tim FitzGerald. “This acquisition adds a broad line of complementary products to our food processing group, including turbo mixers, dosing, injecting, decorating, enrobing and ultrasonic portioning solutions. The Gorreri innovative end-to-end solutions extend and significantly strengthen the current Middleby offerings as a leader in the cake and desert categories, with meaningful growth synergies.”