The Cheerios brand is launching a new protein cereal offering – Cheerios Protein.

As the number of consumers prioritizing protein continues to rise, General Mills is expanding its offerings with the aim to meet people where they are. The launch of Cheerios Protein follows this year’s additions to General Mills’ portfolio including Wheaties Protein, Annie’s Super Mac and Yoplait Protein.

“Starting the day off with additional protein can help our consumers meet their nutritional needs —especially with a reliable and delicious option from a brand they already know and love,” says Emilie Knox, vice president and business unit director, Morning Foods at General Mills. “As protein continues to be an important priority for people of all ages, we specifically created Cheerios Protein with families in mind. We wanted it to taste great and to preserve the iconic Cheerios shape, but with a good source of protein, all in a convenient cereal we know everyone at the breakfast table will love – turning all mornings into good mornings.”

Available in two flavors – Cinnamon and Strawberry – Cheerios Protein is made for those looking for an accessible breakfast option that delivers 8 grams of protein per serving.

Cheerios Protein will be available at retailers nationwide later this month for a suggested retail price of $5.39 (large) and $5.69 (family size).