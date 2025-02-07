Legacy Bakehouse, a Wisconsin-based contract and private-label manufacturer of baked snacks, has acquired Mannon Specialty Foods, Inc. dba Classic Cookie, a Sevierville, Tenn.-based baker of premium cookie products.

This acquisition expands Legacy’s baking categories and geographic reach while adding a retail brand with national distribution. This is the second bakery acquisition by Legacy Bakehouse in six months, having acquired the production site and assets of Angelic Bakehouse in July 2024.

Classic Cookie, founded in 1984, sells its cookies through Walmart, as well as other national and regional retailers and distribution partners. Classic Cookie operates a 50,000-sq.-ft. commercial bakery in Sevierville, which was recently expanded to accommodate continued strong growth.

Legacy Bakehouse is a 107-year-old manufacturer of baked snacks and snack components, including pita chips, tortillas, rye chips, garlic chips and bread sticks. Leading brands, emergent brands and private labels use Legacy’s products. Benford Capital Partners (BCP) acquired Legacy in 2023.

“Classic Cookie is a major step, expanding our baked snacks capabilities, capacity, markets and customers,” says Alain Vallet-Sandre, chief commercial officer at Legacy Bakehouse. “Adding our contract-manufacturing and private-label capabilities to Classic Cookie’s strong sales channels, as well as expanding our salty/savory snacking platform to include sweet, rounds out our offerings, increasing Legacy’s attractiveness as a partner to a broader cross-section of customers.”

The acquisition expands Legacy’s bakery categories and adds a brand with retail distribution to Legacy’s portfolio. It also adds diverse cookie and brownie production capabilities to its contract-manufacturing and private-label product portfolio. The Sevierville location will be the third production facility in Legacy’s growing production network.

“Classic Cookie is a strategic acquisition in our evolving baking platform,” says Brian Behm, principal at Benford. “Classic Cookie’s primary channels, including national retail, vending, contract manufacturing, private label and fundraising, are complementary to Legacy’s.”