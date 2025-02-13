Food processors continue a longstanding effort to improve productivity and sustainability and overcome workforce constraints. This effort increasingly involves automating processes and adopting advanced technologies, such as AI.

As a result, more automated systems are being installed, particularly for product and package handling, palletizing and pallet handling, horizontal forming/filling/sealing and packaging inspection, the top four machinery categories noted in the "2024 State of the Industry" report published by PMMI (the Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies).

Automated systems that minimize manual interventions and offer digital connectivity and data-collection functionality are seen as a solution to labor shortages. According to another report from PMMI, "Data Acquisition, Sharing and Utilization," collecting real-time data offers many benefits. When used to monitor machine operation and condition, this information can provide an early warning of machine failure, support predictive maintenance programs and enhance operational efficiency.

Unfortunately, there are barriers to implementation, including cost, the need to standardize data protocols, difficulties in transitioning from manual to automated data capture, challenges associated with data aggregation, and lack of skilled data technicians and financial and IT resources. To streamline implementation, the report suggests starting with overall equipment effectiveness (OEE) and three machine parameters — status, speed and output. Other guidance for OEE includes three work products from PMMI’s OpX Leadership Network: OEE Guidelines, OEE Benefits Calculator and OEE Starter Tool.

The "Data Acquisition, Sharing and Utilization" report also recommends:

Fostering a data-first culture

Implementing data collection and utilization gradually

Standardizing on a common protocol for digital connectivity

Upgrading legacy equipment with sensors and programmable logic controllers

“By standardizing and scaling data processes, companies can enhance efficiency and reduce machine downtime,” the report concludes. “Success lies not only in deploying advanced technologies, but also in creating a culture throughout the company that values data as a strategic asset and understands how it is being captured and utilized.”

As data utilization gains importance, interest is growing in AI, which can analyze vast amounts of historical and real-time data to detect subtle patterns that human operators might miss. Thus, AI can support the automation of complex tasks, streamline processes, minimize downtime, enhance quality and cut costs. AI can also help achieve sustainability goals by optimizing production processes, reducing waste and improving resource management. However, AI’s most valuable attribute may be its ability to learn from the data collected continuously. As a result, AI-powered systems become more accurate over time, thereby enabling better, data-driven decisions.

According to another PMMI report, "2024 Transforming Packaging and Processing Operations," AI is expected to have the greatest impact on predictive maintenance in the short-term. Other efficiency-boosting applications for AI include yield and supply chain optimization, production planning/scheduling, quality control and inspection, employee training and product personalization/customization.

More Sustainable

Sustainability goals have broadened to focus on the reduction in the carbon footprint via material transitions and equipment that consumes fewer resources. Material transitions include the use of less plastic packaging and a shift away from foam and multi-material substrates to materials that are recyclable, source-reduced, reusable and/or compostable or possess recycled, renewable or bio-based content. The fully customizable PMMI Material-Transitioning Dashboard provides insight into what materials are used in 44 industry categories, including food and beverage; the top 10 materials being phased out and what replacements will be in the most demand during the next three to five years.

With investment in automation and advanced technologies, food processors can embark on a transformative path toward a more efficient, sustainable future.

