Pepperl+Fuchs and ThinManager – a Rockwell Automation technology – have collaborated to provide operators and technicians an even easier and safer experience working with ThinManager software. Originally launched by Rockwell Automation more than 25 years ago, the ThinManager device management and content delivery platform is used by plant operators and maintenance technicians in manufacturing and process industries to centralize thin-client device management.

Together, Rockwell Automation and Pepperl+Fuchs now offer a complete portfolio of ThinManager-ready products designed to meet the needs of any customer application. This includes everything from dedicated HMIs and industrial box-thin clients to a newly introduced range of tablet products by Pepperl+Fuchs. The Tab-IND and Pad-Ex tablets are available with the ThinManager BIOS onboard and no other pre-installed OS. This allows users to boot firmware directly from ThinManager and transforms the tablets into centrally managed endpoints that provide mobile visualization for frontline workers — in harsh industrial and even hazardous environments. It also increases the cybersecurity of the solution. Pepperl+Fuchs offers hardware solutions for two application areas: non-hazardous and hazardous areas.

Tab-IND Features (Non-Ex Areas)

Is available in 8-in. and 10-in. industrial-grade tablets with a bright, 700- and 800-cd-per-m2 display for outdoor use, including a glove and pen support

Has a shortcut button and fingerprint sensor for fast authentication

Is designed for a life cycle of at least five years and offers an extended -20°C to 50°C temperature range

Has SmartBack technology for easy USB-accessory integration

Has accessories, including scanner frames, docking stations, holders and power supplies

Pad-Ex Features (Hazardous Areas up to Class I, Div. 2 / Zone 2)

Is an 11-in. field-mobile tablet and desktop PC with up to 8.5 hours of battery life

Has an Intel Core i5-1235U, 12 Gen processor with 16 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal memory with NVMe, PCle and SSD

Connects to a docking station via a 35-in. Pogo connector

Has I/O ports, including one Thunderbolt 4, one USB 3.2 Gen 2 (Type A), one micro-HDMI, one audio in/out (combo jack), one microSD card (microSDXC) and one DC-in jack

Supports 4G LTE / Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX211 (802.11 ax), augmented reality and Bluetooth 5.3

Rockwell Automation and Pepperl+Fuchs are developing simple field solutions that enable highly flexible and mobile working, especially with rugged tablets in harsh environments. The ThinManager-ready tablet solutions are designed to create a truly mobile thin-client management system aimed at busy operations and OT managers with a lot of ground to cover and the need for simplified management and better built-in security.

For a look at the full suite of complementary products that Rockwell Automation and Pepperl+Fuchs offer, visit https://rockwell.pepperl-fuchs.com/.