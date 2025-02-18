ABB, a global leader in food processing motor and drive technologies, launched the Baldor-Reliance Food Safe SP5+ motor, the world’s first IP69 efficient motor, at the International Production & Processing Expo (IPPE) on Jan. 28. This advanced technology sets a new benchmark for energy efficiency, hygiene and durability in food and beverage production environments.

“ABB’s SP5+ motor redefines efficiency and reliability in the food and beverage industry, empowering facilities to meet sustainability goals while upholding strict sanitation standards,” says Brandon Canclini, global product manager at ABB.

All SP5+ motors feature an energy-efficient design that leverages rotor technology to reduce energy consumption and optimize performance. Meeting or exceeding IE5 efficiency standards, the SP5+ motor offers sustainability when paired with a required variable-speed drive.

Built for food and beverage applications, the motor’s IP69-rated stainless-steel construction is engineered to endure high-pressure washdowns, steam cleaning and exposure to dust. Fully compliant with NSF and Meat Institute hygiene standards, it’s ideal for facilities requiring rigorous sanitation practices.

Reliability is central to the SP5+ motor’s design. Advanced bearing protection minimizes wear from electrical discharges, while two-barrier mechanical shaft seals, plugged drain holes and hardened epoxy-resin encapsulation protect against water ingress and corrosion. These features extend the motor’s lifespan and reduce maintenance needs.

Based on ABB’s Baldor-Reliance motor platform, the SP5+ motor offers modularity and flexibility for easy upgrades, retrofits and compatibility with future equipment designs. Available in multiple power configurations and voltage options, it is suitable for a wide range of global markets.

Installation is simplified with a rotatable conduit box, making it easier to integrate into layouts. The motor also features a laser-marked IP69 nameplate, ensuring durability and readability throughout its life cycle.

The SP5+ motor is supported by ABB’s global service network, ensuring long-term reliability and performance for end users.

For more information about the Baldor-Reliance Food Safe SP5+ motor, visit ABB.com.