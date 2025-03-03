EIC Alyse Thompson-Richards recaps some recent plant openings and expansions in the food and beverage industry, including Stellar Snacks’ new pretzel facility, Electrolit’s beverage processing facility, Patriot Pickle’s production plant, Sabatino’s truffle product distribution center, and T. Marzetti’s acquisition of a sauce and dressing facility.

The 434,000-sq.-ft. facility will be Stellar Snacks’ largest pretzel baking operation, joining its original 101,000-sq.-ft. facility in Carson City, Nevada.

The highly automated production and distribution facility is expected to employ more than 200 skilled professionals and technicians.

The new facility will expand Patriot’s geographic reach, enabling the company to deliver fresh, “farm to package” pickles in five days or less across the U.S.

The new facility serves as a central hub for production, packaging and shipping of Sabatino's lineup of truffle products, including oils, condiments, honey, seasonings, spreads and instant meals.

The production facility accounts for a total of approximately 300,000 sq. ft, of which approximately 250,000 sq. ft. are designated for manufacturing.