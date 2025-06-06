Reddy Family and Bain Capital Form Trillium Foods

Trillium Foods officially launched recently. The family-owned, privately held company is a North American platform with product capabilities across dressings, sauces, mayonnaises, syrups and beverage mixes for application in foodservice, retail and food processing channels. Trillium Foods is majority-owned by the Reddy Family and backed by an investment from Bain Capital’s private credit group. The Reddy family and Bain Capital will collaborate with Trillium’s management team, led by CEO Ash Reddy, to expand the company’s capabilities and market position.

Founded in 2017 as Flavor Reddy Foods by foodservice industry veteran Ram Reddy, the business has grown rapidly, driven by partnerships with long-term customers, expertise in culinary innovation, and an accomplishment record of high-touch service and execution. The company has made three acquisitions to drive growth and support its customer base, which are:

Cincinnati-based Dominion Liquid Technologies, which specializes in the production of liquid food and beverage products, including syrups, beverage mixes and sauces

Lancaster, Pennsylvania-based, specialty-condiment manufacturer Lancaster Fine Foods as a carve-out from its previous owner

Brundidge, Alabama-based Southern Classic Food Group, a manufacturer of branded mayonnaise, dressings, sauces and syrups

Bringing together these four businesses and manufacturing facilities has brought a combination of talent, existing customer relationships, increased manufacturing capabilities and capacity across the savory and sweet liquid categories. Trillium Foods has a team of approximately 500 employees and a manufacturing footprint exceeding 500,000 sq. ft. The company’s facility network can produce over 1 billion pounds of finished goods annually, with the capacity to service existing and new customers.

“We are thrilled to announce the launch of Trillium Foods, with the main purpose of helping our customers win through our innovation and execution capabilities,” says Ram Reddy, chair of Trillium’s Board of Directors. “I am grateful for the support of our customers, employees, investors and partners. Trillium will be a significant force in the industry, and we look forward to accomplishing great things as a unified company.”

“Our team is committed and completely aligned with our mission of delivering greater value for our customers, and we are excited about the opportunities this combination presents,” Ash Reddy adds. “Bain Capital shares our long-term vision and collaborative approach to the partnership. I’m confident that by joining forces, we will execute on the aggressive growth agenda in front of us.”

“Ram and Ash have built an incredible business, which has earned them the long-term trust of their customers to continually innovate and deliver on market-leading food and beverage products,” says June Huang, managing director at Bain Capital. “Bain Capital has a long history of supporting founder-owned businesses, and we are thrilled to partner with the Trillium team on their next stage of growth.”

“Through our extensive experience investing in the food and beverage space, Trillium clearly stood out as a high-quality business with scale and product differentiation,” adds Megan McKenzie, vice president at Bain Capital. “We are pleased to provide a one-stop financing solution, tailored to Trillium’s growth needs, and look forward to a collaborative partnership with the Reddy family.”

Bain Capital has a history of collaborating with companies in the consumer, retail and restaurant industries to accelerate growth. The firm’s restaurant and food-related investments have included Bloomin’ Brands, Brakes Group Food Distribution, Bread Holdings, Cuisine Solutions, Dessert Holdings, Dunkin’ Brands Group, Domino’s Pizza, Fogo de Chão and Valeo Foods.