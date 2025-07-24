Egglife Debuts Grab & Go and Power Pasta Products

This summer, Egglife Foods, Inc. is debuting two offerings that empower a flour-free future: GRAB & GO and POWER PASTA. These launches mark the brand’s first category expansion beyond its egg-white wraps, building on its mission to harness the power of eggs to deliver nutrition and convenience through protein-packed, sneaky-healthy staples.

“We’ve built a deeply engaged customer base over the past five years, based solely on our game-changing line of egg-white wraps — proof that consumers are craving clean, protein-forward foods that seamlessly fit into their busy lives,” says David Kroll, CEO of Egglife Foods. “Now, we’re expanding into new categories to deliver even more of what they love. With (the) GRAB & GO and POWER PASTA, we’re taking everything we’ve learned and reimagining what the intersection of health and convenience can look like when you start with the power of eggs.”

In line with the company’s philosophy to date, Egglife’s newest creations harness the power of eggs to reimagine better-for-you eating via craveable bites that are low in carbs, gluten- and dairy-free, and packed with protein, without skimping on flavor.

Egglife’s GRAB & GO: The first innovation in the convenient GRAB & GO category is made with Egglife’s egg-white wraps and filled with meats and cheeses to deliver real food, real fast. With 13–16 g of protein per package, these packable, on-the-go snacks are ideal for powering up when life doesn’t slow down. No prep is required. Launching this month at select Kroger locations, Egglife’s GRAB & GO is available in two flavors: a Roasted Garlic and Herb egg-white wrap with uncured pepperoni and herb cream cheese and an Everything Bagel egg-white wrap with roasted turkey and caramelized onion cream cheese.

Egglife's POWER PASTA: A refrigerated, fresh pasta made with eggs instead of flour. With over 19 g of protein and less than 4 g of carbs, Egglife's POWER PASTA boasts 2x the protein and 90% fewer carbs than traditional fresh pasta. It cooks in under three minutes and can be enjoyed in classic Italian dishes and Asian-inspired noodle bowls. Launching this month at select Kroger locations, Egglife's POWER PASTA is available in four flavors: Original, Roasted Garlic, Spicy Chili and Sundried Tomato.

“Egglife was built on the belief that healthy eating shouldn’t mean giving up the foods you love,” says Andrea Schwenk, chief marketing officer at Egglife Foods. “With (Egglife’s) GRAB & GO and POWER PASTA, we’re bringing all-new products to shelves that deliver real nutrition, cleverly disguised as craveable classics, proving that better-for-you can also be seriously satisfying. These new innovations allow us to connect with consumers in fresh, exciting ways and continue pushing the boundaries of what egg-based innovation can be.”

Egglife launched in 2020 with a category-defining innovation: egg-white wraps. Made with 95% cage-free egg whites, they’re a high-protein, low-carb, gluten- and dairy-free alternative to traditional wraps with 11+ g of protein and less than 3 g of carbs. What began as a bold idea has grown into a national movement, with the products now available in over 15,000 retail locations across North America.

Whether it’s a wrap, pasta or on-the-go snack, Egglife is proving that better-for-you eating doesn’t mean giving something up; it means getting more: more protein, flavor, ease and satisfaction. Find Egglife’s products chillin’ in the refrigerated section at retailers, including Aldi, Whole Foods, Kroger, Target, Walmart and Sprouts.