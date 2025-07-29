Torani Expands Manufacturing Operations, Touts Employee Retention

Century-old flavor company Torani says it is expanding its San Francisco Bay Area operations and maintaining a retention rate of 94.8%.

With the U.S. Bureau of Labor and Statistics reporting 1.8 million monthly layoffs in the U.S. and Deloitte reporting that nearly 2 million manufacturing jobs are expected to go unfilled by 2033, Torani says it is filling manufacturing roles and maintains a record of zero layoffs for 100 years.

Torani, which employs more than 400 people, says its average employee tenure is five and a half years. The company says it continues to evolve its business strategy, offer valuable upskilling programs and provide team members with long-term wealth-building opportunities.

“At Torani, we’re rewriting the rules of American manufacturing and proving that being an ‘opportunity company’ is the best way to build a thriving business,” says Torani CEO Melanie Dulbecco. “We believe that businesses can and should create more opportunities for people to get ahead — both economically, and in learning, growth and development. When our team members stay for decades and choose to build long-term careers here, that’s the strongest validation of our purpose.”

Torani says it has seen an average 20% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) consistently for over three decades, with its products found in 9 million U.S. households and in 30 countries. Torani surpassed $500 million in annual revenue last year, with $1 billion in sight by 2030. The company has achieved this while operating and scaling in one of the country’s most expensive markets — the San Francisco Bay Area, known as a hub for the high-tech industry. Torani recently expanded its operations to include over 630,000 sq. ft. in San Leandro, Calif.