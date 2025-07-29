Latest headlinesManufacturing News

Company News

Torani Expands Manufacturing Operations, Touts Employee Retention

Torani manufacturing

Image courtesy of Torani.

July 29, 2025

Century-old flavor company Torani says it is expanding its San Francisco Bay Area operations and maintaining a retention rate of 94.8%.

With the U.S. Bureau of Labor and Statistics reporting 1.8 million monthly layoffs in the U.S. and Deloitte reporting that nearly 2 million manufacturing jobs are expected to go unfilled by 2033, Torani says it is filling manufacturing roles and maintains a record of zero layoffs for 100 years.

Torani, which employs more than 400 people, says its average employee tenure is five and a half years. The company says it continues to evolve its business strategy, offer valuable upskilling programs and provide team members with long-term wealth-building opportunities.

“At Torani, we’re rewriting the rules of American manufacturing and proving that being an ‘opportunity company’ is the best way to build a thriving business,” says Torani CEO Melanie Dulbecco. “We believe that businesses can and should create more opportunities for people to get ahead — both economically, and in learning, growth and development. When our team members stay for decades and choose to build long-term careers here, that’s the strongest validation of our purpose.”

Torani says it has seen an average 20% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) consistently for over three decades, with its products found in 9 million U.S. households and in 30 countries. Torani surpassed $500 million in annual revenue last year, with $1 billion in sight by 2030. The company has achieved this while operating and scaling in one of the country’s most expensive markets — the San Francisco Bay Area, known as a hub for the high-tech industry. Torani recently expanded its operations to include over 630,000 sq. ft. in San Leandro, Calif.

KEYWORDS: employee training employees flavor labor workforce

Looking for a reprint of this article?
From high-res PDFs to custom plaques, order your copy today!

Related Articles

Related Products

See More ProductsSee More Products

Elevate your expertise in food engineering with unparalleled insights and connections.

Get the latest industry updates tailored your way.

JOIN TODAY!