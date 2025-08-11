Plantible Opens First U.S. Commercial Facility

Plantible’s first commercial facility in Eldorado, Texas, is now fully operational and entering a new phase of expansion.

The facility — known as the Ranchito — represents a step forward in Plantible’s mission to reshape global food production by harnessing the power of plants. Built in Schleicher County, a rural west Texas community, the facility houses a network of greenhouses, upgraded protein filtration systems and a new, higher-yield strain of the aquatic plant used to produce the Rubi Protein — Plantible’s flagship ingredient. Plantible leverages lemna, also known as water lentils, to bring to market this sustainable and nutrient-dense food ingredient. Lemna is a resilient and sustainable protein feedstock, as it can be grown in harsh environments, with 10x less water than soy and no arable land requirements, while having a doubling rate of two to three days.

By producing functional ingredients to replace synthetic and environmentally taxing components in commercial food products, Plantible is redefining what is possible in agri-food. The food industry has continued to rely on inputs that were identified and developed over 3,000 years ago. Where other industries innovated, the food industry lagged. Plantible is changing this narrative, moving away from alternatives to enhancements.

The Ranchito is expected to produce thousands of metric tons of biomass annually — enabling the delivery of hundreds of metric tons of protein per year. This output will contribute to nearly 8,000 metric tons in potential CO₂-equivalent emissions reductions annually by replacing animal-based protein and synthetic ingredients in food supply chains.

“This marks a defining moment for Plantible, our partners and the community of Eldorado,” says Tony Martens, cofounder and CEO of Plantible. “We’re scaling a food system rooted in science, sustainability and shared prosperity — proving that it’s possible to build resilient food solutions while creating real economic opportunity in rural America.”

Expanded Capacity and Deployments

As part of the facility’s expansion, Plantible integrated filtration equipment that has reduced production costs while increasing throughput. This advancement enhances Plantible’s ability to achieve cash flow positivity at the facility and produce the Rubi Protein at scale — bringing the company one step closer to making food more affordable and nutritious.

Plantible is currently working with customers, including ICL, to integrate the Rubi Protein into a range of consumer products. A neutral-tasting, allergen-free, complete protein (PDCAAS 1.0), the Rubi Protein provides functional benefits for emulsifying, gelling and binding. The Rubi Protein enables formulators to improve texture and stability while delivering a nutritional profile comparable to animal proteins.

“Plant-based protein formulators have been searching for years for a clean-label, highly functional replacement for chemically derived binders, such as methylcellulose,” says Paul Peterson, global alternative proteins leader at ICL Group. “In partnership with Plantible Foods, we have been able to leverage our deep knowledge of proteins to create a market-leading binding solution that allows plant-based food manufacturers to meet the needs of even the most demanding consumers.”

Investing in the Local Community

Since choosing Eldorado in 2022 for its operational and environmental advantages, Plantible has worked to embed itself in the community. In 2023, the company added 32 local roles across operations, engineering and research. With Plantible’s arrival in Eldorado, medium income has risen by over 60%, showing the impact of local, U.S.-based manufacturing.

Plantible is also fostering skill development in the region through workforce training and educational partnerships. Currently, the company has an intern program that is part of an effort to create pathways into sustainable manufacturing, agriculture and biotech careers, bringing in students from Angelo State University. This program exists to cultivate the next generation of climate innovators and leaders who will help reshape the global food system with science, sustainability and ideas. Plantible aims to bring diverse, motivated individuals into the mission of solving a pressing humanitarian and environmental challenge of our time: how we feed the world sustainably.

“Plantible is one of the rare companies delivering a cost-effective, versatile and sustainable ingredient that fits seamlessly into the food supply chain,” says Mitch Rubin, senior director of innovation at Elemental Impact. “Elemental is proud to support Plantible’s growth by investing in production scale and a strategic workforce development program to create local jobs. It’s clear that their product outperforms on functionality, advances climate benefits and builds real food system resiliency.”

Looking Ahead

Plantible has introduced a strain that increases its Rubi yield per acre, marking a breakthrough in sustainability and efficiency. The company is conducting trials on additional strains that could accelerate the Rubi Protein’s economics, scalability and affordability.

“With at least 35 species in the duckweed family and more than 1,000 strains, Plantible has excelled in identifying strains that are best adapted for growth in the local climate,” says Chris Phillips, VP of research at Plantible. “We then tailor our growth conditions to further maximize protein production and product quality.”

In addition, Plantible is working on securing financing to continue building out the Ranchito to Rancho scale, increasing capacity threefold and allowing Plantible to keep meeting the demands of its customers.

This milestone was commemorated with a ribbon-cutting ceremony that brought together community leaders, employees and partners to celebrate Plantible’s next phase of growth.

“Plantible Foods’ ribbon cutting showcased an innovative team, transformative product and streamlined facility,” says Russell Jessup, professor and center director at Texas A&M’s Agrilife Research & Extension Center.

With scalable production now underway, the company plans to continue investing in Eldorado — expanding its footprint, hiring locally and leading the charge toward a more sustainable food system.