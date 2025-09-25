Product Preview: PACK EXPO Las Vegas Marks 30 Years

PACK EXPO Las Vegas will mark its 30th anniversary with the 2025 edition, set for Sept. 29-Oct. 1 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

This year, the show will span over 1 million net sq. ft., feature 2,300 exhibitors and attract 35,000 attendees from more than 40 vertical markets.

“PACK EXPO Las Vegas has always been more than a trade show — it’s where the future of packaging and processing takes shape,” says Jim Pittas, president and CEO, PMMI. “For 30 years, we’ve been proud to drive innovation, foster collaboration and spotlight the technologies shaping tomorrow’s supply chains. As we look ahead, we remain focused on the forces transforming our industry: automation, AI, sustainability and workforce development.”

Also, in 2025, two new guided show floor tours will offer attendees curated experiences. The PACK EXPO Discovery Tours, sponsored by Formic, are ideal for first-time buyers and senior-level decision-makers looking for automation solutions to streamline and optimize various stages of packaging and processing. The PACK EXPO Sustainability Tour, sponsored by Anchor Packaging, is tailored for consumer packaged goods (CPG) brand owners seeking eco-conscious solutions.

PMMI will honor the PMMI Member Companies that were part of the inaugural 1995 show and continue to exhibit today by highlighting each company with a special PMMI legacy member exhibitor placard in their booths.

Beyond the exhibits, PACK EXPO Las Vegas offers more than 100 free educational sessions on the show floor and eight specialty pavilions covering healthcare, confectionery, containers and materials, processing, logistics, education and workforce development, industry association partners and reusable packaging.

Here’s a look at just a few of the equipment solutions exhibitors will introduce or highlight at the show.

Campbell Wrapper Corporation

W-2500

Revolution Horizontal Flow Wrapper

The Revolution features a washdown design and quick change over components. It features Allen-Bradley’s servo drive technology, including 5700 Kinetix drives, PanelView Plus 7 1000 color touchscreen and VPL servo motors. The infeed has hinged top plates and side guides, offering convenient access for cleaning and maintenance. Other key elements include a servo-driven film feed roll, automatic film splicer and a separate servo drive for the first set of fin wheels. A two-up rotary servo cutting head ensures accurate cutoff adjustments and enables high-speed, hermetically sealed packaging. Additionally, the wrapper integrates a Videojet Thermal Transfer printer. Image Credit: Campbell Wrapper Corporation

Duravant

W-1044

Key Technology COMPASS Belt-Fed Optical Sorter

Designed for wet, sticky and delicate products such as potato chips, the belt-fed COMPASS offers foreign material and defect removal, as well as simplified controls, sanitation and maintenance. Recipe-driven operation mimics smartphone app navigation, allowing workers without technical skills to learn to operate COMPASS in under 30 minutes. Image Credit: Duravant

Eagle Product Inspection

N-7610

MAXIMIZER RMI with SimulTask PRO and PXT

The MAXIMIZER RMI offers bone detection across raw poultry products including breasts, tenders, thighs and legs. It features photon-counting x-ray technology, PXT, for high-resolution image capture, alongside Eagle’s SimulTask PRO image analysis software that processes up to 65,535 greyscale values per image. This combination provides real-time analysis in one-tenth of a second. In addition, the system integrates an automatic reject management system for precise, real-time removal of non-conforming product. The MAXIMIZER maintains a small footprint and is engineered for maximum hygiene and ergonomic operation. Image Credit: Eagle Product Inspection

Emerson

SL-15009

AVENTICS XV Valve Series

The AVENTICS Series XV pneumatic valves are designed with interoperability in mind to provide machine builders in the food and packaging industry with a flexible and cost-effective valve platform. The valves provide flow rates that enable more efficient and flexible pneumatic system performance for factory automation and food and packaging applications. Image Credit: Emerson

Food Safe Drains

N-7250

10,000 Series FoodSafe Slot Drain

Offering top-tier sanitary design and durability, the 10,000 Series FoodSafe Slot Drain is built from T304 or T316 stainless steel. It provides resistance to corrosion, ensuring long-lasting performance even in harsh environments. The system features a slotted linear trench opening available in multiple slot sizes, ½ in., 1 in., and 1 ¼ in. to accommodate varying drainage needs and flow rates. Its standard 0.5% slope ensures efficient water removal and prevents accumulation. Image Credit: Food Safe Drains

Fortress Technology

W-3670

Icon X-Ray System

The Icon X-ray system is installed at the end of production lines and can be fully integrated with a Fortress Raptor checkweigher module within the same equipment footprint. Other special features include the option to add internal view cameras, as well as an integrated automatic reject device to make better use of floor space. Fortress Technology’s IA+ algorithm enables the machine to adapt to variable density products that present with metal, ceramic, glass and high-density plastic contaminants. Time-saving sanitation features include beveled surfaces to promote water runoff, easily removable magnetic X-ray curtains, a quick release tight-fitting conveyor and IP69k-rated sensors. Image Credit: Fortress Technology

MGS

W-1064

MatriX SL Side-Load Case Packer

Designed for mid- to high-speed production, the cost-effective machine packs regular slotted containers, wrap-around cases and trays on a single platform, providing manufacturers with space-saving flexibility. With multiple infeed designs and 3-in-1 case functionality, MatriX SL handles cartons, bottles, pouches, cups, flow-wraps and rigid containers. A Beckhoff XTS linear transport system delivers adaptive case control over a broad size and weight range. The Coesia Digital OptiMate HMI helps accelerate tool-free changeovers in less than 10 minutes. image Credit: MGS

MoistTech Corp.

N-7130

IR3000-F Moisture Sensors

The IR3000 Series provides moisture control for applications such as snack foods, baked goods and grains. Pre-calibrated in the factory with customer samples, the IR3000 is guaranteed to never drift over time or need recalibration. Calibrations for up to 50 different products or product variations can be stored in each IR3000 sensor. The accuracy of the IR3000 is unaffected by most material variations such as height and color and by ambient temperature and lights. The IR3000 utilizes cast aluminum enclosures to disperse heat and ensure more accurate readings. Image Credit: MoistTech Corp





Pfannenberg, Inc.

SU-30035

DHS Hybrid Series

This hybrid cooling unit combines free cooling and active cooling within a single closed-loop system. It leverages outside air for efficient heat removal when ambient conditions allow and transitions to an active compressor-based system as necessary. Designed to exceed environmental standards, including compliance with upcoming regulations for R-513A refrigerant and UL 60335 certification, the DHS Series supports installations in indoor, outdoor and washdown environments, making it ideal for a variety of industrial applications. Image Credit: Pfannenberg, Inc

R.A. Jones

W-1064

Alterion CL-170

Built on the technology of R.A Jones’ Criterion machines, the Alterion delivers versatility and efficiency at an attainable price point. The new handload cartoner solution features a configurable bucket conveyor length, allowing customers to tailor the machine's footprint and speed to their specific needs. It features a rotary carton feed system, carton detection, servo-driven barrel loader with overload protection and intuitive OptiMate HMI. The Alterion CL-170 accommodates a range of carton shapes and sizes and can achieve speeds up to 170 cartons per minute. It features a base length of 7.7 meters and a width of 2.2 meters. Image Credit: R.A. Jones

Regal Rexnord

N-8814

Thomson Movotrak Cobot Transfer Unit

The Thomson MovoTrak CTU 7th axis is a plug-and-play system with up to 10 meters of horizontal operating range. With flexible mounting options, it’s compatible with the largest cobots on the market, including Universal Robots’ UR20 and UR30. It features collision detection settings for programming and control benefits. Image Credit: Regal Rexnord

SOMIC Packaging, Inc.

SU-26023

434 SuperFlex Case Packer

Built on a single integrated platform, the 434 SuperFlex Case Packer capable of producing major packaging configurations including upright, stand-up pouch displays and wraparound cases, two-piece tray-and-cover formats and flat nested orientations. Offering a compact footprint, it requires up to 50% less space than other machines on the market while delivering the same or greater functionality. Image Credit: SOMIC Packaging, Inc.

Spee-Dee Packaging Machinery

W-1916

High-Speed Rotary Filler with Integrated Scale

Featuring Spee-Dee's high-speed rotary filler integrated with a Yamato multihead weigher, this solution is ideal for snack foods, nuts, gummies, coffee, pet treats, detergent pods and other products. The design includes an integrated scale frame for easier installation, lowered turret height for simple part changes, and a completely tool-less changeover system. It also features locking guard doors and an enclosed turret cover, internal cable routing, sealed dust covers for N₂ gassing, and magnetic string-out buckets. The single-position parts system means every component fits only one way, eliminating errors and making changeovers easier. Image Credit: Spee-Dee Packaging Machinery

tna

W-2350

conti-pro PEL 3 Fryer

Manufactured in the United States and featured at an expo for the first time, the tna conti-pro PEL 3 offers a high-performance, low-oil-volume solution that supports quality, efficiency and operational flexibility. Its four-belt configuration ensures even frying and comprehensive de-oiling, with precise temperature control and continuous oil filtration helping to maintain consistent product quality and minimize waste. Image Credit: tna

Triangle Package Machinery Co.

W-2200

Elwin VFFS Bagger

All of Elwin's contact points are fabricated from stainless steel, while its open-frame, channel construction provides strength without the sanitation challenges of tubing. The Elwin’s UL-listed control box features a Rockwell Automation PLC and bilingual HMI (English/Spanish), as well as servo motors for both the sealing jaws and film belt pull. The economical VFFS solution also runs both supported and unsupported film and produces multiple bag styles, including pillow, gusset, single-side gusset and flat-bottom bags. Image Credit: Triangle Package Machinery Co.