IFT’s Global Food Traceability Center Launches Tool for Data Standardization

IFT’s Global Food Traceability Center has launched the Traceability Driver, an open-source tool to strengthen interoperability across the food value chain.

The Traceability Driver is designed to make it easier for existing traceability software systems to transform their data into standardized formats, supporting sustainability and supply chain integrity by enabling seamless data exchange.

The Traceability Driver automates the conversion of traceability data into compliant formats and comes with a fully functional, pre-built API for efficient sharing. It is deployed locally, meaning organizations retain full control over their data while benefiting from interoperability. By reducing the effort and cost of meeting existing data standards, it allows organizations to focus on their core operations while maintaining alignment with global requirements. As an open-source module, it can be installed by an existing software system to share traceability data in a standardized, interoperable way.

“By designing traceability regulations around common global standards, governments can unlock the use of scalable, open-source tools like the Traceability Driver,” says Blake Harris, managing director of IFT’s Global Food Traceability Center. “This kind of solution not only makes it easier for industry and their technology partners to comply but also supports harmonization with other regulations and industry practices, enhancing interoperable, end-to-end traceability that strengthens the integrity of global supply chains.”

As part of the Traceability Driver’s development and testing, Koltiva — an agritech company helping make global supply chains traceable, inclusive and climate-smart —beta-tested the tool with its system in order to pass the GDST’s First Mile Aquaculture Capability Test. Before implementing the Traceability Driver, Koltiva was faced with the common challenge of aligning its traceability data with GDST and EPCIS (Electronic Product Code Information Services) standards – EPCIS is GS1’s standardization method for tracing supply chain events.

Documented in this case study, installation of the Traceability Driver was quick and easy, and the tool helped accelerate compliance efforts with the entire process — from installation to passing the test —taking roughly one month. Koltiva estimates a 60% reduction in development time in comparison to the initial planned three to four months needed to build and develop its own APIs as well as the reformatting of its data.

“The Traceability Driver’s potential extends far beyond the seafood industry as it is designed to be adaptable and scalable for other commodities that follow EPCIS-based standards, making it a versatile solution for diverse traceability challenges across multiple supply chains,” Harris says.