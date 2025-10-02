Walmart to Remove Synthetic Dyes from Private Food Brands

Walmart U.S. is moving to eliminate synthetic dyes and the use of an additional 30 ingredients, including certain preservatives, artificial sweeteners and fat substitutes, from its private brand food products.

Walmart says the change, which includes its U.S. food private brands such as Great Value, Marketside, Freshness Guaranteed and bettergoods, is in line with evolving customer preferences.

“Our customers have told us that they want products made with simpler, more familiar ingredients — and we’ve listened,” says John Furner, president and CEO, Walmart U.S. “By eliminating synthetic dyes and other ingredients, we’re reinforcing our promise to deliver affordable food that families can feel good about.”

According to a recent Walmart Customer Insights survey, the retail chain’s customers are increasingly interested in what’s in their food, with 62% saying they want more transparency and 54% saying they review food ingredients.

This growing trend is in part why last year, the retailer launched bettergoods, a chef-inspired private brand that includes a line of plant-based and “made without” items, with 70% of the items under $5.

Today, about 90% of Walmart U.S. food private brand products are free from synthetic dyes.

“This commitment demonstrates how Walmart is responding to changing customer preferences, while also setting the standard for providing exceptional quality and innovation at an outstanding value,” Furner says.

The retailer is working with private brand suppliers to adjust formulations and source alternative ingredients, while preserving the same great taste customers have come to expect. Walmart customers will begin to see the reformulated products rolling out over the coming months, with longer lead time changes planned to wrap up by January 2027.