RTE Pasta Recalls Expand Over Potential Listeria Contamination

Recalls of ready-to-eat pasta meals potentially contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes have expanded to include products from Kroger and Giant Eagle among other retailers, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) reports.

On Sept. 30, Nate’s Fine Foods, supplier of pre-cooked fettucine, linguine and farfalle (bowtie) pasta, recalled certain lots after a linguine sample collected and tested by FreshRealm, Inc. tested positive for listeria.

The recall has broadened to include several ready-to-eat pasta salads with expiration dates into October, including:

Smoked mozzarella pasta salad sold at Giant Eagle

Deli bowtie and penne pasta salads sold at Kroger

Blackened chicken breast fettucine alfredo sold at Trader Joe’s

Store-made deli pasta salads sold at Albertsons locations

Marketside linguine with beef meatballs and marinara sauce sold at Walmart

Demers Food Group also initiated a recall for Scott & Jon’s Shrimp Scampi with Linguini Bowls with expiration dates through March 2027.

Nate’s Fine Foods says it is collaborating with health officials during the ongoing investigation.

“We are in the process of committing our resources to continuing our previously impeccable food safety record by being diligent in our investigation,” the company says. “We are working closely with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and state health officials to fully investigate the source. Our top priority is ensuring the safety of the people who enjoy our products, and we will continue to take all appropriate steps until this matter is resolved.”

FreshRealm began recalling chicken fettucine alfredo products sold at Walmart and Kroger over potential listeria contamination in June. Earlier this week, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety Inspection Service reported two HelloFresh ready-to-eat meals produced by FreshRealm contain spinach potentially contaminated with listeria.

The FDA reports 20 people from 15 states have been infected with the pasta outbreak strain of listeria since Sept. 25. Of the 13 people the agency interviewed, seven reported eating pre-cooked meals and four reported eating fettucine alfredo.

Of the 20 reported cases, 19 were hospitalized and four resulted in death. The FDA says one illness in a pregnant mother resulted in a fetal loss.