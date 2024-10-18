BrucePac is recalling nearly 11.8 million pounds of ready-to-eat (RTE) meat and poultry products produced in Durant, Okla. that may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) reports.

The ready-to-eat meat and poultry items were produced from May 31, 2024, to Oct. 8, 2024. These products were shipped to other establishments and distributors nationwide then distributed to restaurants, schools and institutions. The products subject to recall bear establishment numbers "51205 or P-51205" inside or under the USDA mark of inspection.

The problem was discovered after FSIS performed routine product testing of finished product containing RTE poultry products produced by BrucePac and confirmed those products positive for Listeria monocytogenes. Subsequent FSIS investigation identified BrucePac RTE chicken as the source of the Listeria monocytogenes.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.

BrucePac said in an Oct. 16 statement that it is conducting a “comprehensive investigation to understand how this issue occurred and to implement measures that will prevent future incidents.”

“At BrucePac, we work hard every day to provide safe, high-quality food products to our customers, who in turn resell, repackage, or use our ready-to-eat meat and poultry products as ingredients in other foods,” the company says. “The health and safety of the people who ultimately enjoy our products in these other food items is our top priority. When USDA alerted us to a positive listeria test on one of our ready-to-eat chicken products, we swiftly notified our direct customers and asked them to notify their respective customers so the affected items could be removed from the marketplace as quickly as possible.”

Consumption of food contaminated with L. monocytogenes can cause listeriosis, a serious infection that primarily affects older adults, persons with weakened immune systems, and pregnant women and their newborns. Less commonly, persons outside these risk groups are affected.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be available for use in restaurants, institutions, schools and other establishments. These other establishments may have used affected meat and poultry in RTE products that may be on store shelves or in consumers’ refrigerators or freezers. Restaurants, institutions, schools and other establishments are urged not to serve or use these products. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.