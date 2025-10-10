From Farms to Aisles: What’s Fueling Change in the U.S. Food System?

With evolving consumer demand and shifting economic and geopolitical landscapes, the U.S. food industry is on the precipice of “structural and systemic change.”

That’s according to Rob Dongoski, global lead, agriculture and food, for management consulting firm Kearney. He recently spoke to FOOD ENGINEERING EIC Alyse Thompson-Richards about the major drivers for change in the U.S. food system, including generational purchasing patterns, growing interest in health and sustainability, and implementing technology to harness consumer insights and improve efficiency.

Dongoski also covers how tariffs have created uncertainty in the manufacturing sector, as well as how incentivizing innovation in agriculture can support the fresh food category.

“How do we spur innovation?” he asks. “I think that's the No. 1 unlock. How do you incent someone in northern Mississippi, western Tennessee to get into large-scale blueberry or lettuce production, something like that? How do you incent them to take that risk versus going down the historical path?”

Dongoski also points to manufacturers’ “reluctance” to make major capital expenditures during uncertain economic conditions while also investing in artificial intelligence (AI), automation and robotics to enhance operations and navigate difficult labor markets.