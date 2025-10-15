Pitaya Foods Introduces Protein Smoothie Bowls

Pitaya Foods has launched a new line of ready-to-eat Protein Smoothie Bowls.

This line brings together the nutrient-rich benefits of superfruits with 10 grams of plant-based protein per bowl. The bowls are available in four varieties: Fruit & Mango, Chocolate & Banana, Coconut & Blue Spirulina, and Acaí, Strawberry & Banana.

The whole line is USDA Organic certified, vegan and free of dairy and gluten. The smoothie blends’ flavors and colors are naturally derived and plant-based from spirulina and dragon fruit.

"We saw an opportunity to evolve our Functional Smoothie Bowls to meet the protein trend that's taken over every aisle, from snacks to beverages," says Chuck Casano, CEO and co-founder of Pitaya Foods. "Our new Protein Smoothie Bowl line delivers the bold, tropical flavor we're known for — now with 10 grams of plant-based protein in every bowl — that's perfect for breakfast, post-workout or as a nourishing snack."

To date, Pitaya Foods has helped to protect over 600 hectares from deforestation, supported over 1,000 farms to become USDA Certified Organic and non-GMO Project Verified, and created over 200 new jobs for single moms in Nicaragua. Pitaya Foods' products are available in over 15,000 retail stores and 5,000 food service outlets nationwide.

The Protein Smoothie Bowl line is available at Walmart locations nationwide, as well as at Publix, Giant, Schnucks, Nugget Markets and Lunds & Byerlys.