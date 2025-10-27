PFlow Industries Launches No-Weld Adjustable Bolted Bracing

PFlow Industries has introduced no-weld adjustable bolted bracing for facilities where welding is not permitted.

This bracing system is engineered specifically for edge-of-mezzanine applications in both indoor and outdoor environments, providing flexibility and reliability for installers and facility owners. The adjustable bolted bracing is seismic rated and PE certified.

PFlow’s adjustable bolted bracing eliminates the need for site welding and cutting, enabling a safer and more efficient installation process in facilities where hot-work is prohibited. The bracing arms are custom cut to length at PFlow according to each project’s specifications, ensuring a precise fit and easy assembly.

Although the bracing arms are cut to length for each specific job, the weld-free, adjustable bolted bracing allows easier on-site adjustments and fine-tuning than cutting and welding. PFlow’s solution features both horizontal and vertical adjustability in its bracing design, allowing for two inches of adjustment on both the horizontal and vertical bracing struts, with horizontal adjustment available at the mezzanine or wall bracing strut and both vertical and horizontal adjustment at the column bracing struts.