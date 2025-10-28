CPM|Crown introduces Monarc Clean Oilseed Processing, a patent-pending alcohol-based solvent extraction technology that aims to offer competitive operational efficiency to traditional hexane-based extraction systems while delivering advantages in safety, environmental impact and consumer appeal.

Historically, oilseed processors have relied on hexane-based extraction as the most efficient and cost-effective method to produce the cooking oils, protein meals and ingredients. Now, Monarc Clean Oilseed Processing gives producers the choice to work with alcohol-based solvents, such as ethanol, and take advantage of benefits including:

Alcohol is already present in or utilized to produce many foods and beverages

The use of an alcohol-based solvent enables companies to produce clean-label products that appeal to health-conscious consumers

Alcohol-based solvents significantly improve worker safety profiles at factories

Alcohol-based solvents reduce environmental impact compared to petroleum derivatives like hexane

Alcohol-based solvents better align with sustainability goals

Alcohol is a renewable source material, as ethanol can be produced from plants

Alcohol-based solvents facilitate easier permitting of new extraction facilities compared to hexane

“Starting from our company’s foundation of industry-leading experience in solvent-based extraction technology — and specifically over 50 years in alcohol-based extraction — our experts spent over five years developing this revolutionary technology with cutting-edge process simulation software, our unmatched R&D resources and dozens of runs at our state-of-the-art Innovation Center,” says Kris Knudson, president of Crown. “We’re proud of the perseverance and hard work of our team and are thrilled to introduce Monarc to the industry and the world.”