Duravant CEO Mike Kachmer to Retire

Duravant LLC announces that Mike Kachmer will retire from his role as CEO.

The company’s board of directors has named Jill Evanko as incoming CEO. She will join the company on Jan. 5, 2026.

To ensure a seamless transition, Kachmer will continue to serve as chairman of Duravant. Kachmer will also continue to serve on the Board of Directors for Northwestern Memorial Healthcare and The London Clinic.

Kachmer led Duravant’s transformation through 30 acquisitions and strategic partnerships and set the company’s vision to expand into new market segments. He also grew Duravant’s global footprint throughout the Americas, Europe and Asia and strengthened its position in emerging markets with the establishment of sales and service centers in Brazil, Mexico, China, Thailand and India.

“It has been a true honor and a humbling experience to lead this incredible company,” Kachmer says. “I am profoundly grateful to my colleagues within Duravant for their support over the years. Together, we have built an organization with a truly differentiated operating model and culture, one that cultivates collaboration, empowers innovation and operates with unwavering integrity.”

Evanko joins Duravant from Chart Industries, Inc., where she served as president and CEO since 2018. Prior, Evanko was chief financial officer of Truck-Lite Co. LLC, and held multiple executive leadership positions at Dover Corporation and its subsidiaries. Earlier in her career, she held financial and operational roles at Arthur Andersen LLP, Honeywell Corporation and Sony Corporation.

“It is a privilege to join Duravant and build upon the remarkable foundation established by Mike,” Evanko says. “I’m grateful to him for the strong legacy of excellence he leaves behind, and I’m excited to work with this exceptional team to advance our mission and shape Duravant’s next chapter of success.”

Evanko received a Master of Business Administration degree from The University of Notre Dame and a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration from La Salle University. Evanko also serves as an independent director of the Board of Greif, Inc.

“Looking ahead, I am delighted that Jill will succeed me as CEO,” Kachmer says. “Her extensive experience, demonstrated capabilities and winning spirit make her the perfect person to lead Duravant forward. I am confident that Jill and her leadership team will continue to build on our strong foundation and take Duravant to new heights.”