Belden Introduces Solutions for Industrial and Smart Environments
Belden Inc., provider of complete connection solutions, has launched new products designed to enhance performance, security and reliability across automation and smart infrastructure environments.
The product launches include:
- Belden RemoteIP Indoor/Outdoor CMR/CMX Cable is backed by Belden’s expertise in manufacturing premium products and meets IEEE 802.3 application standards. The RemoteIP Cable achieves 10 Mb/s transmission at 215 meters, 100 Mb/s transmission at 200 meters, and 1 Gb/s transmission at 130 meters.
- Belden Fire-Resistant Safe-T-Line LPCB rated Cables with Stranded Conductors combine LPCB-certified safety with rapid installation. Built with stranded conductors for flexibility, these cables meet BS 6387 CWZ and EN 50200 standards for reliability under fire and offer toolless stripability to reduce installation time.
- The new Belden Industrial Access Point delivers deterministic, low-latency Wi-Fi 7 for robotics, logistics and automation. Get dual-concurrent 5 GHz/6 GHz, fast roaming and built-in diagnostics for seamless connections that help disparate systems work in harmony.
- Lumberg Automation M12 Push Pull Cordsets now feature new angled variants. The M12 Push Pull Cordset installs easily, even in tight spaces, without tools or screwing in. It conforms with IEC 61076-2-010 and meets standards for vibration and external force resistance.
- The Belden Single Pair Ethernet (SPE) REVConnect FlexPlug revolutionizes commercial building connectivity by simplifying single-pair Ethernet installations for smart building applications, enabling extended reach and space savings.
- Hirschmann 19-inch rack mount GREYHOUND 125/126 Ethernet Switches create better connections and boundless possibilities, streamlining installation and lowering total cost of ownership via PoE — no extra power supplies needed.
- The Belden IAF-240 Industrial Firewall now integrates with Industrial HiVision Network Management, features an optional Intrusion Prevention Pro module, and offers flexible software subscription extensions. This next-gen industrial firewall provides enhanced control, scalability and long-term value.
- Belden Waterdog New Generation Direct Burial Cables facilitate better connections between in-building and outdoor devices. Rugged Waterdog cables feature water-blocking material to withstand harsh conditions.
- macmon NAC version 6.4.0 enhances network security and simplifies management with new Ethernet/IP capabilities for OT environments and EAP-FAST for stronger 802.1X authentication, ensuring only authorized devices connect and effectively limiting attack surfaces in converging IT/OT networks.
