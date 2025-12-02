Gresham Smith Names Randy Drake as EVP for Industrial Market

Gresham Smith has named Randy Drake, P.E., as executive vice president of the firm's Industrial market.

In this role, Drake will oversee the strategic growth and operational performance of Gresham Smith's Industrial practice, which supports a range of clients across industrial and advanced manufacturing sectors.

"Randy's appointment reflects his deep understanding of our business, his ability to build and foster lasting client relationships and his clear vision for the future of our Industrial market," says Rodney Chester, CEO and board chair of Gresham Smith. "He has consistently demonstrated strong leadership and a commitment to our culture and people. I'm confident he will guide our teams toward continued success while maintaining the quality and integrity that our clients count on."

Since joining Gresham Smith in 2015, Drake has played a pivotal role in driving the growth of the firm's Industrial practice. Most recently, he served as industrial project management department leader, where he focused on leading his team through complex projects and implementing process improvements that enhance project delivery and client satisfaction. He has also led pursuit teams responsible for positioning Gresham Smith as a leader in the design of lithium-ion battery plants, and more recently, he has strengthened the firm's presence in the food and beverage manufacturing market.

Drake brings more than 17 years of experience in engineering and project management, having led complex, large-scale industrial projects from concept through completion. His collaborative leadership style and emphasis on client service represent what makes Gresham Smith a trusted partner for manufacturers across the country.

Beyond his project work, Drake has been an active participant in Gresham Smith's professional development initiatives, including the firm's inaugural Leadership Evolution and Advancement Program (LEAP) and Flem Smith Mentorship Program. He became a firm owner in 2022.

Drake holds a Bachelor of Science in civil engineering from the University of Tennessee and a Master of Science in engineering from the University of Arkansas. He is a member of several professional organizations, including the American Society of Civil Engineers, Lean Construction Institute, Project Management Institute and the Tennessee Structural Assessment and Visual Evaluation Coalition.

"I'm honored to step into this role and lead our talented Industrial team," Drake says. "Our clients are building the future, and Gresham Smith has the expertise and passion to help them succeed. I look forward to continuing to elevate our practice while growing in a way that aligns with our core values and client-centered approach."