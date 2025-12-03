OLD BAY Returns to Tin Packaging

McCormick & Company seasoning brand OLD BAY is changing its packaging from plastic back to its original tin.

While maintaining its fan-favorite logo and design, the tin aims to bring back the user experience of years past. It’s available on shelves this month.

"OLD BAY is more than a seasoning. It's a symbol of heritage, flavor and Baltimore pride," says Giovanna DiLegge, vice president marketing, U.S. consumer at McCormick & Company. "The return to tin is our way of honoring generations of fans who've made OLD BAY a staple for decades. From crab feasts with family and friends to much more, OLD BAY has long been the flavor that brings people together."

For over eight decades, OLD BAY’s blend of 18 herbs and spices has been enjoyed on classics such as crab dip and crab cakes, as well as on chicken, pizza, pasta, salads and more.