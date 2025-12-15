BW Packaging Launches Hayssen X850 Multi-Jaw Flow Wrapper

BW Packaging has launched the Hayssen X850, a multi-jaw flow wrapper uniquely designed for cheese and other products that require high seal integrity at high speeds.

“The Hayssen X850 was designed to build upon the strong foundation of our previous Hayssen RT model, a flow wrapper that has been a powerhouse for many block and sliced cheese manufacturers for almost 70 years,” says Jim Kolmus, vice president of innovation, BW Packaging. “Rooted in customer feedback, the X850 modernizes the operators’ experience in several ways, notably reducing the number of tasks and time required for maintenance.”

The Hayssen X850 cycles up to 300 packs per minute with over 1 second of dwell time and detects and clears product jams without stopping. Its film unwind system allows operators to fine-tune film tracking, enabling easy film loading and reducing downtime, while the servo jaw control minimizes wear and maintenance.

“In addition to its exceptional performance, we designed the machine to be smart,” says Brantley Turner, senior product manager, BW Packaging. “The Hayssen X850 has both brawn and brains. With RFID login and advanced OpView HMI standard on every machine, operation is made simple for any operator.”

The Hayssen X850 also meets the requirements of today’s manufacturer through its stainless steel frame for IP66 wash down, hygienic sloped surfaces and independent temperature control that will run various types of zippers and films, including recyclable materials.