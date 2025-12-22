Key Technology Introduces COMPASS Optical Sorter for Leafy Greens

Key Technology, a member of Duravant’s Food Sorting and Handling Group, has introduced the COMPASS optical sorter for leafy greens.

Designed to inspect fresh-cut product straight from the field, this belt-fed system combines high-performance foreign material detection and removal with gentle, hygienic product handling. The COMPASS features intuitive controls and an easy-to-clean design.

“Foreign material is one of the biggest challenges at this early stage of leafy greens processing, but many processors can’t justify the expense or complexity of traditional optical sorting systems,” says Jack Lee, Duravant Group President – Food Sorting and Handling. “COMPASS changes that. It delivers accurate and reliable foreign material removal in a user-friendly, cost-effective solution engineered to withstand the dirt and debris common at the front end of leafy greens lines.”

Ideal for sorting spinach, arugula and other unwashed, fresh-cut leafy greens including salad mixes, COMPASS identifies and rejects a variety of foreign material including dirt clods, rocks, sticks, insects and animal parts, as well as product defects when running single varieties.

To simplify operation and reduce training requirements, COMPASS is recipe driven and features a touchscreen interface that mimics smartphone app navigation. Operators can learn to run the system in less than 30 minutes, create new recipes and quickly changeover between different products or salad blends. Intelligent belt control automatically maintains proper belt tracking, minimizing downtime and eliminating the need for manual adjustments.

COMPASS is equipped with customizable camera options including up to eight channels of multispectral sensor data. When configured with Key’s Pixel Fusion detection technology, COMPASS combines visible, infrared and shortwave infrared data at the pixel level to produce optimal. An optional chlorophyll-sensitive detection channel further enhances contrast between leafy greens and foreign material.

Fresh-cut leafy greens are lightweight and often moist, which can cause them to clump, overlap or stick to surfaces during sorting if not properly handled. Key combines COMPASS with the ideal infeed conveying systems to present product to the sorter’s inspection zone, maximizing sort accuracy. Optional air-assist systems create a controlled curtain of air that improves the transition from the infeed conveyor to the belt for gentle product flow. Air knives at discharge help carry leaves through the pass stream, minimizing the chance of good product falling short or sticking.

Key designed COMPASS with an open frame, sloped surfaces and quick-release belt removal for fast washdowns. A clean-in-place system with spray bars and brushes beneath the belt maintains hygiene throughout production. High-mounted camera windows stay clean and are easily accessed for wiping. The dry-air boost system prevents condensation from collecting inside the enclosure, protecting sensors even in humid or refrigerated environments.

The open architecture provides clear visibility into the product zone. An optional counter-rotating roller prevents product buildup at the divider between accept and reject streams, keeping the discharge area clean and maintaining consistent product flow. With its cantilevered frame and open discharge area, COMPASS offers space for integration with collection conveyors, water flumes or other downstream equipment. For processors upgrading from Key’s legacy Optyx optical sorter, COMPASS shares the same height and length, allowing it to be seamlessly installed within existing lines.

Every COMPASS is equipped with Key Discovery, a data analytics and reporting software that transforms the sorter into an IIoT-connected device and information center, giving processors real-time insights into line performance and product quality trends.