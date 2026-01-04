Yeastup Opens Production Facility in Switzerland

Yeastup has opened a production plant in Lyss, Bern, Switzerland.

The facility can process 40 hectolitres of spent brewer's yeast per hour for the creation of new functional, vegan-friendly ingredients. Yeastup is currently preparing Series A financing for further scaleup.

The team, led by Yeastup founder Daniel Gnos, invested CHF10 million ($12.65 million) in venture capital and several years of intensive research in cooperation with the University of Applied Sciences and Arts Northwestern Switzerland (FHNW) to develop the patented process used to extract the functional yeast protein Yeastin and dietary fiber ingredient UpFiber Beta-Glucan from spent brewer's yeast.

The first vegan protein bars produced with Yeastin were sampled by staff and guests on the facility's opening day. The yeast proteins perform similar functional tasks to collagen hydrolysate, which is used in many recipes to improve texture, moisture retention and mouthfeel.

“Our Yeastin NUTRA enables the development of bars with a soft, candy bar-like consistency, without any animal ingredients,” Gnos says. “This application showcases the technological potential and versatility of our protein fractions. Samples are available on request.”

Yeastin offers an alternative to animal and plant proteins due to its lower ecological footprint and nutritional properties. It can also be used as an emulsifier and egg substitute for example in baked goods.

At its Lyss site, Yeastup now has a fully equipped food production facility covering approximately 1,700 square meters. Following the start of production for initial samples and pilot batches this year, capacity has been expanded from 1,600 to 4,000 liters of yeast per hour. Regular production at industrial level will start at the beginning of 2026, with a view to becoming a round-the-clock operation.

“Following the completion of Innosuisse funding and technology financing in 2025, we are now focusing on scaling, product development and building long-term strategic partnerships,” Gnos says. “With industrial readiness achieved and initial customer projects underway, now is a very good time for investors to get involved with Yeastup and help shape the next stage of growth.”