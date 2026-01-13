Innodal Receives No Objection Letter for INNEO Anti-Listeria Processing Aid

Innodal announce that the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) has issued a no objection letter (NOL) confirming the acceptability of INNEO as a processing aid to control Listeria monocytogenes in red meat and poultry products.

This determination allows U.S. meat and poultry processors to use INNEO both as a surface treatment and directly within the food matrix of comminuted products. The agency confirmed it has no objection to the intended uses of INNEO as an antimicrobial intervention when applied on product surfaces or mixed into ready-to-eat formulations, enabling full regulatory compliance within FSIS-regulated establishments.

INNEO is a natural antimicrobial processing aid based on a bacteriocin, a class of peptides recognized for their targeted activity against Listeria monocytogenes. The technology previously received GRAS status from the FDA, and this FSIS NOL now provides the final regulatory clarity required for deployment across red meat and poultry applications.

Already commercialized in Canada, INNEO offers U.S. processors a clean-label alternative to conventional antimicrobials. Industry trials have demonstrated efficacy against L. monocytogenes, while preserving product quality attributes such as taste, texture and appearance.

"This NOL from FSIS is a major milestone for INNEO,” says Laurent Dallaire, CEO and co-founder of Innodal. “It confirms that processors can confidently use our bacteriocin-based technology not only on product surfaces, but also directly within comminuted meat and poultry products. Combined with FDA GRAS status, this decision provides clear regulatory confidence and unlocks meaningful opportunities to strengthen Listeria control across the U.S. meat and poultry industry."