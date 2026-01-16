Conagra Reveals Top Frozen Food Trends

Protein-packed meals, restaurant-inspired favorites, family-style solutions and all-day breakfast are among the key forces driving growth in the U.S. frozen food aisle, according to Conagra Brands' third annual Future of Frozen Food report.

This report reveals how consumer behaviors, generational preferences and innovations are reshaping the U.S. frozen food market, which totals $93.5 billion, according to Circana.

Conagra's Demand Science team developed this year's report using insights from Circana, NielsenIQ's Label Insight technology, social media trends from Tastewise, and search data from Similarweb. Together, these sources highlight four transformative trends shaping the future of the frozen food department, along with broader insights into how and when consumers are eating frozen foods.

"Frozen food is no longer just about convenience, it's about meeting consumers wherever and however they're eating," said Bob Nolan, senior vice president of demand science at Conagra Brands. "As households grow more complex and budgets stay top of mind, frozen food delivers on quality, nutrition and affordability in a big way."

The data and trends identified reflect the broader U.S. frozen food industry:

The Power of Protein: Protein remains the most influential nutrition attribute across the store, and frozen food leads the way. Circana reports high-protein frozen foods generate $12 billion annually and are growing at double-digit volume rates. From chicken and turkey-based meals to plant-based proteins like edamame and protein-forward desserts, frozen delivers across meals, snacks and indulgent occasions. With frozen meals averaging high levels of protein per serving in the store, consumers increasingly rely on the freezer to meet daily protein needs with ease.

Restaurant Cravings, Frozen Convenience: As the cost of dining out continues to climb, consumers are recreating restaurant experiences at home. Circana reports “takeout-style" frozen foods now total $14.3 billion in annual sales, driven by iconic chicken formats, global flavors and shareable snacks. Younger generations and families are leading this shift, turning to frozen for restaurant-quality taste, convenience and value, especially during social moments like game days and gatherings.

Serving Up Connection: Together at the Table: With more meals being shared at home, frozen food is fueling a return to family-style dining. Multi-serve meals, pizzas and frozen sides represent roughly $12 billion in sales and continue to grow as multigenerational households and families seek affordable ways to feed everyone. Value-size frozen products now account for more than 40% of frozen aisle sales, helping consumers stretch budgets while supporting shared meals and crowd-pleasing occasions.

Rise and Dine — The Breakfast Evolution: Breakfast is no longer confined to the morning, and frozen is driving its expansion. Frozen breakfast occasions are growing faster than the total category, as consumers enjoy breakfast items throughout the day as meals or snacks. High-protein, ready-to-heat formats like handhelds, bowls and breakfast sausage are gaining momentum, particularly among Gen Z and Millennials, who prioritize convenience, nutrition and flexibility at any hour.