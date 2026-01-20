Joe Scalzo Returns as CEO of The Simply Good Foods Company

The Simply Good Foods Company has announced the return and appointment of longtime former executive Joe Scalzo as president and CEO.

Scalzo, who previously served as CEO until July 2023 and as executive vice chairman until August 2024, succeeds Geoff Tanner, effective immediately. Scalzo will be appointed as a member of the Board of Directors on Jan. 28, following the company’s Annual Meeting of Stockholders.

Scalzo served as a partner at Centerview Capital Consumer from October 2024 until rejoining Simply Good Foods.

Scalzo brings immediate familiarity of Simply Good Foods, its brands and infrastructure, as well as the vision required to lead a modern nutritional snacking platform, supported by an understanding of industry trends and consumer preferences. During his decade-long tenure as CEO and executive vice chairman at Simply Good Foods and its predecessor Atkins Nutritionals, Inc., Scalzo presided over a period of value creation. He oversaw the company’s debut in the public markets in 2017 and its transition into a multi-brand platform via the successful acquisition and integration of Quest Nutrition.

“I am energized to be returning home to Simply Good Foods at this critical moment,” Scalzo says.

“Together with our exceptional team, we have a clear view of the mission in front of us to secure Simply Good Foods’ leadership in innovation and product quality while ensuring best-in-class execution. I have tremendous belief in the proven power of this platform and in its potential to stay on the leading edge of the nutritional snacking landscape.”

“Joe is a visionary in our industry widely admired by our team and partners alike for his role as the key architect of the business over the course of the last decade,” adds James Kilts, chairman of Simply Good Foods’ board. “We are pleased to welcome him back as we embark on a new chapter of driving growth and creating value for our stockholders.”