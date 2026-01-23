Alpenrose Dairy to Close Oregon Butter Plant

Alpenrose Dairy is consolidating operations and ceasing production at its butter, sour cream and ice cream mix manufacturing facility in Clackamas, Oregon, effective March 31.

Fresh milk production will continue at the company's facility in Kent, Washington, ensuring the Alpenrose brand of milk and cottage cheese remains available at local grocery stores across the region.

To facilitate the transition, Alpenrose has retained Harry Davis & Company to market the Clackamas operations. Harry Davis & Company has announced that equipment assets will be offered at auction on May 20 if a strategic operator cannot be identified in advance.

"The opportunity to acquire the Clackamas facility, with its capability to produce butter and cultured products, is one we rarely see become available," says Lenny Davis, CEO of Harry Davis & Company. "This facility has tremendous heritage and brand recognition, so we expect it to generate significant interest in the butter marketplace along with various other dairy segments."

Founded in 1891, Alpenrose was acquired by Smith Brothers Farms in 2019. The company purchased the Clackamas facility from Larsen’s Creamery in 2022.