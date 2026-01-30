Laird Superfood Launches Coffee with Dairy-Based Protein

Laird Superfood, Inc. has launched Superfood Protein Coffee with Lion's Mane Mushroom, made with whey protein from dairy.

The move into dairy marks a new step for the brand and meets consumer demand for clean, dairy-based protein. Offering all nine essential amino acids, whey is a complete source of protein for repairing and building lean muscle. The brand's new protein coffee combines fast-absorbing whey protein for muscle recovery with milk protein for slower digestion, supporting longer-lasting satiety and sustained energy.

"Laird Superfood has always been an ingredient-first company, and the introduction of Protein Coffee with dairy creates an opportunity for the brand to serve a broader audience with the same uncompromising standards," says Gabby Reece, co-founder of Laird Superfood. "Laird and I are omnivores and believe in getting protein from a variety of sources, so we're excited to share a dairy option with our Laird Superfood community."

Each serving of Laird Superfood Protein Coffee with Lion's Mane Mushroom contains 10 grams of high-quality protein (a blend of whey and milk protein concentrate), without soy, gums, seed oils or sunflower lecithin. Whey protein is rich in leucine, isoleucine and valine amino acids. Lion's mane functional mushrooms provide added support for cognition and focus.

Protein Coffee is a powder that can either be mixed with cold water and served over ice or made with hot water. It comes in three varietiess: Sweet & Creamy, Vanilla and Unsweetened. Already available at Sprouts Farmers Market, Protein Coffee is also sold online, with additional retailers to come. A 5.3-oz. bag retails for $19.99.

Laird Superfood will continue offering its full lineup of plant-based products, including Protein Instant Latte, Protein Creamer and its coconut milk-based instant lattes and creamers, ensuring consumers can choose the protein source that best fits their lifestyle and dietary preferences.