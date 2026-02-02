ProSweets Cologne to Rebrand as ISM Manufacturing

ProSweets Cologne, an international supplier trade fair for the snack, bakery and confectionery industries, will be rebranded as ISM Manufacturing starting in 2027.

With this new name, Koelnmesse, aims to further develop its industry-specific trade fair portfolio while strengthening its focus on a uniform, international brand family for the sweets and snacks industry.

In future, the umbrella of the ISM brand will encompass the trade fairs staged in Cologne: ISM, ISM Ingredients, which is being launched in 2026, as well as the new ISM Manufacturing. As such, the entire value chain – from raw materials and production, technology and packaging through to the finished product – will be represented.

Sabine Schommer will continue to head up ISM in Cologne as director. ISM Ingredients and ISM Manufacturing will remain under the responsibility of current ProSweets Director Guido Hentschke.

"With the realignment and renaming of ProSweets Cologne to ISM Manufacturing, we are creating a uniform brand and a trade fair world that brings the entire production process of sweets and snacks alive on-site,” says Koelnmesse COO Oliver Frese. “For exhibitors and trade visitors this means a clear orientation, more efficient processes and new networking options – all under a strong, uniform brand presence.”

The realignment is taking place against the backdrop of the changing market demands and increased networking within the value chain. The processes in the sweets and snacks industry are more strongly interlinked today – from raw materials, production and packaging through to the finished product.

Complementary services such as a joint website presence and ticket shop, a central trade fair app as well as uniform networking and communication platforms will facilitate the planning and the exchange from 2027 onward.

Since 2006, ProSweets Cologne has served as an independent, central platform for suppliers, machine manufacturers, packaging technologies and production processes in the sweets and snacks industry. With the rebranding to ISM Manufacturing, this role will be continued and strategically developed from 2027 onward. The format will continue to cover the four central themes of Packaging Materials, Packaging Technology, Production Technology as well as Operating Equipment & Auxiliary Devices, focusing on machines, plants, packaging solutions and production processes. The content-related offers will, however, be more strongly integrated into the overall portfolio of ISM in future.

Starting in 2026, ISM Ingredients will become the new platform for raw materials, ingredients and semi-finished products within ISM. The format bundles the former "World of Ingredients" of ProSweets Cologne and addresses manufacturers, suppliers and trade visitors from the sweets and snacks industry. The focus lies on high-quality raw materials, innovative ingredients and sustainable solutions.