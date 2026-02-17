KRONEN GmbH Introduces K1040H Drying System

KRONEN GmbH has introduced the K1040H drying system, which features a horizontal centrifuge for integration into medium-capacity continuous processing lines.

The K1040H is designed for industrial applications involving the processing of vegetables, salad leaves and vegan products.

With the K1040H, KRONEN has expanded its range of drying systems by adding a compact, fully automated solution offering throughput rates of up to 1,500 kilograms per hour. The horizontal centrifuge is designed for products that are discharged onto its infeed belt directly from a washing machine (with a maximum transfer width of 500 mm). It can be integrated into existing lines without requiring any additional transverse belts or buffer conveyors.

The machine’s infeed belt not only transports products but also performs an additional buffer function, which allows continuous line operation, although the actual drying procedure is carried out in batches. The targeted arrangement of the infeed belt and drum guarantees an even product infeed and homogeneous distribution of the product in the drying system. An optional volume control function can also be used to optimize the product infeed.

The large surface area of the drum and the strong centrifugal force enable optimal results and reduce spin-drying times compared to those of small spin-dryers. The dewatering of the products results from controlled acceleration of the drum to the preset spin-drying speed. Depending on the product type, product quantity and parameter settings, the drying system can achieve residual moisture levels as low as 2%-4%. At the end of the spin-drying cycle, the dried product is blown out of the machine – either into 200 l standard containers or onto an optional discharge belt – to be transferred directly to downstream weighing and packaging systems.

The K1040H features an open hygienic design, which provides easy access to all areas that come into contact with products. The mobile infeed belt can be swiveled out to the side for cleaning purposes. The structural coordination of the infeed belt and the drum means that no additional components are required for the product infeed, which in turn reduces both cleaning requirements and wear.

The compact design allows the system to be installed in a space-saving setup without any additional safety zones or protective grids. The control cabinet is attached to the low-vibration section of the machine and is integrated into the overall concept. For higher throughput rates, KRONEN offers high-performance alternatives in the form of its K650 and K850 drying systems, which have capacities of up to 2,800 kg/h and 5,000 kg/h respectively.

The spin-drying time and spin-drying speed can each be set to one of four different levels. These parameter settings enable the machine to be rapidly adjusted to suit different products, from light leafy vegetables such as baby leaf lettuce, herbs or spinach to heavier cut vegetables such as carrot sticks, diced onion and pickled vegetables, as well as vegan products. The even product guidance ensures gentle treatment of even delicate raw produce.