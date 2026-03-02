Kirin Launches Two RTD Cocktails in U.S.

New Belgium Brewing, the Kirin Group company leading its U.S. alcoholic beverage business, is launching two ready-to-drink canned cocktails under the Kirin Hyoketsu brand.

Manufactured and sold by Kirin Brewery Company, Limited, the beverages will be available in Hawaii, Tampa, Florida, and at the Japan Pavilion at EPCOT theme park, operated by Mitsukoshi.

Created with American consumers in mind, the new flavors bring Hyoketsu’s signature crisp, fruit-forward taste to two key U.S. markets. Available flavors include Strawberry and Pineapple.

Since its launch in 2001, Hyoketsu has become one of Japan’s leading RTD brands. In Japan, the brand has sold a cumulative total of approximately 15 billion units, reflecting long-term consumer demand and brand strength.

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited is a global company operating across the three core business domains of alcoholic beverages, non-alcoholic beverages and health science, and pharmaceuticals. The company traces its roots to Japan Brewery, established in 1885, which later became Kirin Brewery in 1907.