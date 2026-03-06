CRB Co-Founder Jeff Biskup Assumes Emeritus Role on Company’s Board

CRB co-founder Jeff Biskup has transitioned into a new emeritus role with the company’s Board of Directors.

The change ends Biskup’s day-to-day leadership responsibilities while ensuring his continued engagement with CRB, its clients and the industries the firm serves. In his emeritus role, Biskup remains a regular participant in board meetings, offering strategic insight and historical perspective as CRB delivers on its long-range strategic plans. He will also continue representing CRB across the industry – meeting with clients, attending key conferences and supporting collaboration and knowledge-sharing efforts across life sciences and food and beverage manufacturing.

“CRB has never been about one person,” Biskup says. “From the beginning, it’s been about our great people, our clients and the relationships that connect them. That commitment is what shaped this firm in its earliest days – and what continues to guide us today.”

Founded in Kansas City in 1984, CRB has grown from a small startup into a global engineering, architecture, construction and consulting partner with 21 offices across North America and Europe. Under Biskup’s leadership, the firm became a three-time recipient of the International Society for Pharmaceutical Engineering (ISPE) Company of the Year Award and has been recognized as a leading provider of design and construction solutions for biopharma and food and beverage manufacturing.

CRB’s relationship with ISPE has been especially meaningful to Biskup, who currently serves on the organization’s International Board of Directors and was a frequent author and contributor to ISPE’s Baseline Guides.

Throughout CRB’s growth, Biskup emphasized the connection between engaged teams, satisfied employees and trusted client relationships as the foundation of the firm’s success.

“Jeff’s influence on CRB is immeasurable,” says Vahid Ownjazayeri, president and CEO of CRB. “He helped shape not only who we are as a company, but how we think about serving clients, supporting our people, and building something that lasts. This next chapter allows Jeff to focus on what he does best: connecting with clients, strengthening relationships and sharing decades of experience. We are grateful that the industry, our clients, and CRB will continue to benefit from his perspective.”



